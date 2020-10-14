Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

Kamalei Correa wants a fresh start in a new location.

The veteran linebacker has requested a trade, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. Correa has played just 39 total snaps in 2020 and was inactive for Tennessee's Week 5 drubbing of Buffalo.

Correa, a former second-round pick, is healthy after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Tennessee has been calling around about attempting to trade him, per Pelissero, and will release him if the Titans cannot find a suitable partner, per Garafolo.

Correa has recorded 77 tackles and 8.5 sacks in a little over five professional seasons, but we'll have to wait to see if any linebacker-needy teams are interested in giving up an asset for him, or just waiting until he's released to pursue him.

Elsewhere in injury and transaction news Wednesday: