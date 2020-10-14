Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 6

Kamalei Correa wants a fresh start in a new location.
The veteran linebacker has requested a trade, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. Correa has played just 39 total snaps in 2020 and was inactive for Tennessee's Week 5 drubbing of Buffalo.
Correa, a former second-round pick, is healthy after being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Tennessee has been calling around about attempting to trade him, per Pelissero, and will release him if the Titans cannot find a suitable partner, per Garafolo.
Correa has recorded 77 tackles and 8.5 sacks in a little over five professional seasons, but we'll have to wait to see if any linebacker-needy teams are interested in giving up an asset for him, or just waiting until he's released to pursue him.
Elsewhere in injury and transaction news Wednesday:
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters running back Dalvin Cook (groin) is "feeling really good" after talking to him Wednesday, and the team will "just see how it goes" with Cook's status entering Week 6. Cook suffered the injury in Minnesota's loss to Seattle on Sunday night and did not return to the action. Cook currently leads the NFL in rushing with 489 yards, while his Vikings enter Week 6 with just one win to their name in 2020.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson wouldn't comment on the second opinion offensive tackle Lane Johnson received for his ankle injury, noting only that the veteran won't practice Wednesday and is day to day.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said linebacker Chandler Jones will undergo biceps surgery and miss the rest of the season.
- Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins did not practice Wednesday because of illness. The team said he was sent home with medicine and that repeated tests for COVID-19 have all come back negative.
- New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold won't play for the second consecutive week. Joe Flacco will fill in again for the third-year signal-caller who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters that rookie receiver Denzel Mims could return to practice Wednesday. He's been on injured reserve with hamstring injuries. The team designated Mims, cornerback Arthur Maulet and offensive lineman Cameron Clarke to return to practice on Wednesday.
- Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (ribs) will be limited in practice Wednesday but is expected to play Sunday vs. the Steelers.