Saints coach Sean Payton says WR Michael Thomas' discipline is over 

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 10:50 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Michael Thomas﻿' discipline is over.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters in a conference call Wednesday morning that he wouldn't get into the team discipline of the wideout, but noted the punishment is over and the team is moving on.

Thomas was scratched from the Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Chargers after he punched teammate ﻿Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿ during a fight in practice, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Coming out of the Saints' bye, Payton said he does believe the star receiver is past the ankle injury that caused him to miss three games.

"We'll see," the ever-noncommittal Payton said of Thomas' availability this week. "I think he's feeling better. We really don't get into injuries or predictions, so you guys will be the first to know."

In just one game this season, Thomas has three receptions for 17 yards.

At 3-2, New Orleans is one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) in the win column in the NFC South. Sunday, the Saints take on division opponent Carolina and old friend ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿.

Getting Thomas back on the field would be a big boon for a Saints offense that struggled for stretches sans the go-to target. ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ came on strong in Week 5. If ﻿Drew Brees﻿ continues to build that rapport, the Saints could have a dangerous three-pronged attack with Sanders, Thomas and tight end ﻿Jared Cook﻿.

