Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Kenyan Drake will miss time after injuring his ankle in Sunday night's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The good news is X-rays on Drake's ankle Sunday night were negative, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The running back will undergo an MRI to see how much time he could miss.

Drake was carted off in the fourth quarter of the comeback win. The running back looked distraught, which suggested a potential long-term injury.

The Cardinals have a Week 8 bye, so perhaps if the MRI comes back looking good, he might miss only a few games.