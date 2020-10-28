Bears WR Allen Robinson in concussion protocol; Nick Foles addresses 'Monday Night Football' report

Monday Night Football announcer Brian Griese relayed a conversation he had with Foles in a production meeting ahead of Chicago's game against Los Angeles, in which Griese intimated Foles was frustrated with Nagy's play-calling, which has left Foles with inadequate time to throw amid defensive pressure. Foles said Wednesday his message wasn't conveyed to Griese properly, explaining he meant to describe a relationship with Nagy in which he's able to communicate to the coach when there isn't enough time to throw, and determine a better offensive approach amid such circumstances.

Foles said he went directly to Nagy after the postgame presser to address the issue and to make sure Nagy didn't think his quarterback was criticizing him behind his back.

"If you're married, you know it turns into something it shouldn't be," Foles said, per 670 The Score's Chris Emma. "That wisdom made me realize, hey, I'm going to go talk to Coach Nagy. I have a great relationship with him."

Nagy also told reporters Wednesday he and Foles had a long talk following Monday's game. "I always want to know what Nick's thinking," Nagy said, per The Chicago Sun Times.

Chicago's offense was stuck in the mud for much of Monday's loss to Los Angeles, a situation only further compounded by the loss of Robinson. Things won't be looking too great for the Bears in Week 8, either, if they don't have Robinson, making the strength of Foles' relationship with Nagy pivotal if the Bears hope to turn things around while possessing the ball.

"It is always a process," Foles said. "Sometimes the hardest thing is to keep going, keep going, and believing. But that's what we're doing. We believe. And we're going to keep doing the little things to get this thing right."