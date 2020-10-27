Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin (fractured finger) undergoes surgery, to miss Week 8

Bruce Arians might cash in his wide receiver insurance policy earlier than anyone expected.

Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger while making a touchdown catch in Sunday's win over the Raiders, which required surgery Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed via a source informed of the situation. Godwin could return to game action as soon as Week 9.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times first reported the news.

Godwin has already missed multiple games in 2020 due to a concussion and a hamstring injury. When available, he's been productive, catching 25 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

While valuable, Tampa Bay has found ways to make it work without Godwin. The Buccaneers' latest acquisition, Antonio Brown﻿, was explained by Arians as a backup plan, a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option who'd likely be more than that even if Godwin hadn't suffered this injury. Brown will be eligible to return in Week 9, and could see time if Godwin can't go.