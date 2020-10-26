Around the NFL

Bruce Arians: Antonio Brown 'an insurance policy' for Buccaneers

Published: Oct 25, 2020 at 09:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bruce Arians knows people are skeptical of his team's decision to sign ﻿Antonio Brown﻿, but he has an explanation: It's a backup plan.

Arians spoke with reporters Sunday following Tampa Bay's 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he was blunt about his intentions with Brown.

"It's an insurance policy," Arians said of the team's signing of Brown, via The Athletic's Greg Auman. "We have good players. You can't have enough of them."

Arians is correct, you can never have enough high quality players, and he'd know after his team was already forced to play much of this season without ﻿Chris Godwin﻿. Brown isn't just a high-quality player, though; The receiver who was a superstar not too long ago but has driven himself out of the game by his own action, isn't exactly the type of player you sign as a glue guy.

Brown was suspended for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season following an NFL investigation into off-field transgressions that included criminal allegations. The league decided half of a regular season was ample punishment for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy, but allowed him to serve it while unemployed. A civil sexual assault lawsuit is still pending for Brown, as well. Nonetheless, with Week 9 around the corner, Brown has again become a player of interest for suitors.

Brown does have a familiar face awaiting him in Tampa, even if the familiarity only lasted for a couple of weeks. Brown spent a short stint with ﻿Tom Brady﻿ in New England during the receiver's tumultuous 2019 season before the Patriots released him amid the allegations that led to his eventual suspension.

That's not why the Buccaneers agreed to a deal with Brown, though, if you ask Arians.

"I think he's matured. I believe in second chances," Arians said of Brown. "Everybody wants to say Tom picked him. Tom didn't have anything to do with it."

Brady will have plenty to do with making the signing worthwhile. We'll have to wait some time to see that outcome.

Related Content

news

Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'mad as hell' for scoring go-ahead TD in loss to Lions

The Falcons are finding new ways to lose. ﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is taking blame for Sunday's loss to the Lions, this after he scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. 
news

Patriots bench Cam Newton after QB throws 3 interceptions vs. 49ers

After throwing his third interception against the 49ers, quarterback Cam Newton was pulled on Sunday and Jarrett Stidham replaced him as Patriots QB. 
news

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap tweets house is for sale amid trade reports

﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ appears ready to leave Cincinnati. The disgruntled defensive end again took to social media to voice his frustrations immediately following the Bengals' last-second loss to the Browns on Sunday, effectually putting his residence up for sale.
news

NFL Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers staved off a Titans rally to remain undefeated, while Washington battered the Cowboys and the Packers looked impressive at the Texans' expense. 
news

Mike McCarthy laments Cowboys' response to hit on Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton exited in the third quarter of Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington after taking a shot to the head. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy took exception to the play, more so because none of his players confronted Bostic for the questionable blow.

news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins is believed to have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham feared to have suffered major knee injury in win

Odell Beckham was done for the day early in the afternoon. He could be out for far longer than just a game. The Browns' star wideout went to the locker room in the first quarter of Cleveland's 37-34 win over the Bengals with a left knee injury. Cleveland fears it's serious.
news

Aaron Jones (calf) officially out for Packers vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers will battle the Houston Texans without ﻿Aaron Jones﻿. The star running back is officially out for today's game due to a calf strain.
news

Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift could see 'expanded role' vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift will have an "expanded role" in the Lions offense on Sunday vs. the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning.
news

Raiders, Saints report no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Sunday's games

For the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, both of whom experienced COVID-19 scares this week, it's game on. Neither club reported new positive tests ahead of Sunday's games, and the Raiders' close-contact offensive lineman have been cleared.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals hopeful DeAndre Hopkins will play vs. Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins has been battling an ankle injury the last few weeks but Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" the wide receiver will play against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL