NFL Week 4: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) ﻿Drew Brees﻿ threw a tipped interception on the Saints' first offensive play, leading to a 14-0 deficit less than five minutes into the game. Then New Orleans rolled over a limp Lions defense, scoring on five straight possessions, for 35 unanswered points at one point. A combination of a plowing run game led by ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ (19/83/1) and ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ (14/54/2) and pinpoint passes from Brees whitewashed a Detroit defense that had zero answers. It wasn't fluke short-fields that led to the big turnaround either, as four of the Saints' five TD drives went for 75-plus yards. New Orleans generated 29 first downs for a chain-moving offense. When Detroit clawed back in the game, the Saints leaned on Kamara, who broke tackles with ease, knifing through the Lions defense for clock-churning first downs to close the game. We knew heading into the season that depth would be key this year. Sean Payton's crew missing six total starters, including ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ and ﻿Jared Cook﻿ on offense and both starting corners on D, proved it has depth in a get-right game against a lifeless opponent. Now it needs the stars back to withstand better opponents.

2) The complaints about Brees' arm can be put to bed for at least a week. The future Hall of Famer dropped dimes all over a Lions secondary that couldn't stick with ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ on crossers and watched ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ find soft cushions in zones. After playing in a phonebooth to open the season, the Saints stretched the field with aplomb Sunday. Brees attempted nine passes of 15-plus air yards, completing six, per NextGen Stats. It helped that Brees had time against a pass-rush deficient defense to take shots. Brees' chemistry with Sanders is improving, evidenced by a nice back-shoulder completion early in the first quarter and several anticipatory throws where the QB trusted the veteran to be in the right spot. Smith made several big catches, including two TDs, and closed out the game with a massive first down that helped ice the clock. If Smith and Sanders can remain productive when Thomas and Cook return, it will make Brees' life easier as the games become tougher.

3) It's getting late already for Matt Patricia. His team has blown double-digit leads for the third time in four weeks this season to fall to 1-3. The former Patriots defensive coordinator leads a D that couldn't stop a grade-school pillow fight. It didn't help the coach that his best player, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, continues his up-and-down play, missing too many throws, taking bad sacks and threw a terrible interception. The INT summed up Stafford's day. Falling away in the pocket, Stafford badly underthrew ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ in the end zone for a ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ pick. The QB had his TE open if he'd put the ball deeper into the end zone. Stafford completed just 54.8% of his passes with the INT and three TDs. Detroit needs the signal-caller to play perfectly to win right now. Sunday, Stafford was off the mark. Heading into the bye week, things aren't looking good for Patricia and Bob Quinn's future. In a playoffs-or-bust year, Detroit keeps crapping out after getting up big early.