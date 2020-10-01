Ravens sign CB Marlon Humphrey to 5-year contract extension worth $97.5M

Marlon Humphrey will be in Baltimore for the long-haul.

The Ravens and the star corner agreed to a five-year extension worth $97.5 million per year, with $66 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The deal ties Humphrey, who had two years remaining on his rookie contract, to Baltimore for the next seven seasons.

"It was great to sign that deal and know that for the next couple years you're going to be a Raven," Humphrey told reporters. "... Since I've been here, I've really enjoyed this organization, this city, these fans, the people around me. So it was really big for me to stay a Raven."

The 6-foot corner is key to the Ravens' stalwart defense. Humphrey's ability to lock down wideouts on an island allows defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to deploy elaborate pressures.

Humphrey has become one of the top covermen in the NFL, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019.

"Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he's a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he's going to remain with us for seven seasons.

The $19.5 million per year in new money slots Humphrey's contract right behind Jalen Ramsey, who recently signed a $20 million per year offer, and ahead of Tre'Davious White ($17.25 million per). The deal signifies Humphrey's standing as one of the top corners in the entire NFL, a recognition he deserved based on his play the past several seasons.