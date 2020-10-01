NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Ravens sign CB Marlon Humphrey to 5-year contract extension worth $97.5M

Published: Oct 01, 2020 at 09:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marlon Humphrey will be in Baltimore for the long-haul.

The Ravens and the star corner agreed to a five-year extension worth $97.5 million per year, with $66 million in total guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The deal ties Humphrey, who had two years remaining on his rookie contract, to Baltimore for the next seven seasons.

"It was great to sign that deal and know that for the next couple years you're going to be a Raven," Humphrey told reporters. "... Since I've been here, I've really enjoyed this organization, this city, these fans, the people around me. So it was really big for me to stay a Raven."

The 6-foot corner is key to the Ravens' stalwart defense. Humphrey's ability to lock down wideouts on an island allows defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to deploy elaborate pressures.

Humphrey has become one of the top covermen in the NFL, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2019.

"Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he's a passionate competitor who craves winning. Marlon has been a stalwart in our community, and we are excited that he's going to remain with us for seven seasons.

The $19.5 million per year in new money slots Humphrey's contract right behind Jalen Ramsey, who recently signed a $20 million per year offer, and ahead of Tre'Davious White ($17.25 million per). The deal signifies Humphrey's standing as one of the top corners in the entire NFL, a recognition he deserved based on his play the past several seasons.

With Humphrey getting his bag of cash a year early, the trend continues for corners getting paid as the league begins compensating vital cover men closer to the ranks of high-priced pass rushers.

Related Content

news

Thursday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins did not practice for the second consecutive day because of an ankle injury. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Steelers-Titans game postponed to later in season amid Titans' additional positive cases

The NFL announced it is rescheduling this week's Steelers-Titans game to later in the season after an additional Titans player and one personnel tested positive for COVID-19. It will not be played Week 4.
news

Alvin Kamara: Saints will 'get back on track and everybody will shut up'

The sky is not falling in New Orleans. It just feels that way to Saints fans after a 1-2 start. Within the building, however, players aren't fretting.

news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Bills QB Josh Allen among NFL Players of the Month

The first month of the 2020 NFL season is in the books and the NFL Players of the Month have been announced with two top-flight quarterbacks leading the way and a pair of Buccaneers earning honors.
news

Jets' Jamison Crowder expected to play against Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder, who missed two games with a hamstring injury, is expected to play tonight against the Broncos, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to Saints practice Wednesday

Good news for Saints fan. Wideout Michael Thomas returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with an ankle sprain.
news

Shanahan: Nick Mullens usurping a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo 'scenario does not exist'

Jimmy Garoppolo continues to miss practice this week, which isn't a great sign for his availability against the Eagles on Sunday night. Asked whether it leaves the door open for Nick Mullens to win the 49ers' starting job, coach Kyle Shanahan said no.
news

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden: Players not wearing face masks was addressed

Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday the team addressed recent reports that multiple Raiders players not wearing face masks at a recent charity event organized by tight end Darren Waller﻿.
news

NFL sends another memo to teams, warns of possible suspensions, loss of draft choices

The NFL on Wednesday sent its latest memo to all 32 teams about the importance of wearing masks, stressing safety while also warning those who do not comply will be held accountable.
news

Vikings to return to facility Thursday after zero positive COVID-19 tests

The Minnesota Vikings will return to their facility Thursday after being forced out due to concerns related to Titans players testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game postponed until Monday or Tuesday

This week's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, has been postponed, a league source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
