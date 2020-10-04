NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Texans change how they call plays, with Bill O'Brien more involved  

Published: Oct 04, 2020 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

With an 0-3 start, and a talented offense near the bottom of the league, the Houston Texans are making some changes.

Head coach Bill O'Brien will be far more involved in game-planning and play-calling, sources say, after attempting to take a step back from both to begin the season. While offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will still physically relay the plays in to quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿, O'Brien will take a heavy hand in which plays are called, just like he was intimately involved with the game plan.

In other words, it's mostly back to the same formula that helped Houston and Watson reach the playoffs last year.

While Houston has struggled early, its opponents are a combined 8-1. No one is panicking. But Watson does find himself 19th in passer rating among starters, and the hope is to get him going, as well.

The goal will be to get Watson into a rhythm early and focus on the plays he likes while also moving him around a bit to find some success. There also may be some scheme changes on the offensive line -- with fewer tight ends blocking edge rushers, for instance.

"We have to do a better job, whether it's receivers or tight ends or the running back or the line or Deshaun getting the ball out quicker," O'Brien said this week. "Whatever it is, everybody's in it together. It's something that we all work hard on to try to improve and we got to get it improved."

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Washington could move on from Dwayne Haskins if he continues to struggle

When Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins steps on the field today against Baltimore, the pressure will be on. And not just because the former first-rounder is facing one of the NFL's best defenses.
news

Titans could face discipline if review finds they did not follow COVID-19 protocol

When NFL and NFLPA officials descended upon Nashville to review the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, it put the team in position to potentially face discipline for how they followed the jointly negotiated protocols. 
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks' Chris Carson expected to play vs. Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks starting running back Chris Carson (MCL sprain) was listed as questionable, but is expected to face the Dolphins today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Saints fullback Michael Burton cleared after receiving false positive COVID-19 test result

New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton has been cleared to play after receiving an initial positive COVID-19 test. After being retested, it was determined that the initial result was a false positive, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL