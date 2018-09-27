NFL Week 4 game picks: Pats over Dolphins; Browns win again!

It is OK to root for C.J. Beathard. Many seem to think the kid is going to fall flat on his face, and the 49ers will be the worse for wear, at least if you believe in THE TWITTER. San Francisco fans, who had been delirious with Jimmy G fever, can't give up on their squad now, even though Garoppolo is done for the year. The good news here is that the Chargers are without Joey Bosa, and that defense has not looked the same without him. I would be worried about Los Angeles' receivers vs. that Niners secondary, though, if I were San Francisco. These two played in a track meet in 1982 that was about as exciting as it gets: Check the video up top. Or here. The 2018 San Francisco defense must put the skids on Philip Rivers to stay in this game. Through three weeks, the Niners are allowing nearly 30 points per game.