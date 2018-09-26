Eagles' Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) returns to practice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, thus taking another positive step toward returning to action.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced Jeffery has been cleared for contact and a final determination on the wide receiver's availability for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans will be made later in the week.

Jeffery's pending return will further boost an Eagles offense that saw quarterback Carson Wentz back under center in Week 3. Philadelphia's top target in 2017 has yet to suit up for a regular-season game and the key in the coming days is for him to show the Eagles coaching staff that he is healthy enough to see action. Still, the fact that Jeffery has been cleared for contact is an encouraging sign that he'll be back sooner rather than later, barring a setback.

Pederson didn't have an update on the status of running backs Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring), neither of whom practiced Wednesday.