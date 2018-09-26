Los Angeles Rams place Aqib Talib on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams placed cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve Wednesday -- a day before he's scheduled to undergo ankle surgery.

Rams coach Sean McVay says he expects Talib to return later this season. The Pro Bowl cornerback, acquired by the Rams in a trade with the Denver Broncos in March, would be eligible to return in eight weeks as one of two players placed on IR.

Talib suffered the injury during Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The five-time Pro Bowler left for the locker room in the third quarter and didn't return.

The injury is a significant blow for the Rams heading into their marquee matchup on Thursday Night Football against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. In addition to Talib, the Rams could be without All-Pro corner Marcus Peters, who's dealing with a strained calf and likely will be a game-time decision.

If Peters is out, the Rams' depth at the cornerback position will be tested. Los Angeles currently has cornerbacks Sam Shields, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Troy Hill on the roster.