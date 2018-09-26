Joey Bosa says he'll likely be out until midseason

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa delivered some bad news about his lingering foot injury Wednesday.

Bosa told reporters he likely will be out until the Chargers' bye week, which comes in Week 8 of the season, per ESPN's Eric Williams. Bosa is wearing a protective boot on his left foot and told reporters he's experiencing instability in a tendon in his foot.

If he does sit out until past the bye, he would be set to come back Nov. 4 for the Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The development means more of the same for the Chargers, who've been without Bosa's services through the first three games of the season. Bosa's bum foot has been an issue for the team since training camp when he was dealing with a completely different injury affecting the same foot. Only days after the initial issue cleared up, Bosa suffered a new injury on the same foot less than a week before the regular season opener.

The QB-pestering Bosa has averaged .82 sacks per game in his first two seasons. According to NFL Research, only three players since 2000 have averaged more sacks per game than Bosa in their first two NFL seasons (min. five games played): Aldon Smith 1.05, Shawne Merriman 1.00, and Von Miller 0.97. Bosa's SPG average is ahead of J.J. Watt's two-year start (.81). Bosa is also one of six players with double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons.

In the midst of a 1-2 start, the Chargers were probably hoping Bosa would have already made his season debut by now. With his somewhat grim update, it remains to be seen when he'll actually return to the playing field for the Bolts.