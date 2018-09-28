Devonta Freeman (knee) will not play against Bengals

Devonta Freeman will miss another game.

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Friday that the running back made progress through the week, but will sit out of Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Freeman will miss his third straight game after injuring his knee in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The running back was reportedly expected to miss about two to three weeks.

After getting in some limited practice reps this week, the Falcons will test Freeman out to see if he can return in Week 5.

Atlanta also ruled out defensive lineman Derrick Shelby and corner Justin Bethel.

On a positive injury note, Quinn Said Takkarist McKinley would return to the field this week. The pass rusher missed last week with a groin injury. The Falcons pass rush was nearly nonexistent sans McKinley.