NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Rams, Chiefs rise above chaos

The Power Rankings are in, with one theme that keeps popping up: Nobody knows anything. That's what I keep hearing, but I will simply say everybody is beating everybody. Consider:

The Lions beat the Patriots, but were beaten by the 49ers, who lost to the Vikings, who lost to the Bills, who were blown out by the Ravens, who fell to the Bengals, who got handled by the Panthers, who lost to the Falcons, who lost to the Saints, who dropped one to the Bucs AND should've dropped another to the Browns, who just Baker-d the Jets, who absolutely blasted the Lions. Huh?

What a Sunday. For everyone who does âPower Rankingsâ - incl my dude @HarrisonNFL ....... pic.twitter.com/EPQ61uQoSN â Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) September 24, 2018

This model of parity was the vision of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue in the 1990s, as free agency and, more significantly, the salary cap bunched all the league's member clubs even closer together. On the surface, it seemed like a wonderful idea for the NFL, as now any franchise's fan base had hope in training camp, no matter how dire the previous year's record. Essentially, "any given Sunday" was truer than ever.

Speaking of the '90s and what truly evens out the playing field, look no further than 49ers at Chiefs. Jimmy Garoppolo's ACL tear changes everything for San Francisco's future, as well as removing a potential wild-card contender from the heap. It also robbed us of seeing a full 60 minutes of a quarterback duel between Garoppolo and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. It was in the first year of the aforementioned salary cap that a QB match of epic proportions between these two franchises also took place at Arrowhead Stadium:

Montana's former teams are in symmetrical spots this week: second from the bottom, and ...

I think #ChiefsKingdom deserves the # 2 spot this week! @HarrisonNFL â The940Chief (@cmd3382) September 24, 2018

There you go, Chief.

As for the rest of the league, see below. I am sure you will find plenty to argue with, if for no other reason than my second paragraph up there. Doesn't it feel like the Rams, the Chiefs -- and then everybody else? Send your thoughts ... @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

PROGRAMMING NOTE: For more in-depth analysis on the updated league pecking order, tune in to NFL Network every Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET for the "NFL Power Rankings" show. Want to add YOUR voice? Provide your thoughts in a tweet to @HarrisonNFL, and your comments could be featured on air.

RANK 1 RAMS (3-0) Previous rank: No. 1



Clearly the top team in pro football. Which means all those analysts and colleagues of mine who told me I was putting too much stock in Jared Goff's performance last year ... Well, I don't know what to tell you. His accuracy continues to impress. On Sunday, he darn near averaged 10 yards per throw -- an incredible rate. Meanwhile, the defense took Philip Rivers' best shots, ultimately producing stops when absolutely imperative. That was the difference in the game. There was also better red-zone efficiency and goal-to-goal performance from Los Angeles. Well, the home Los Angeles team. You know, the one that plays on the non-soccer pitch. Gosh, this L.A. football thing gets confusing.

RANK 2 CHIEFS (3-0) 2 Previous rank: No. 4



They say records were made to be broken, but this Patrick Mahomes pace reminds me of only one person and year: Dan Marino, 1984. Mahomes is already well ahead of Dan The Man's touchdown stride (Marino's then-record-setting 48 scoring tosses remain the most ever by a second-year player) at this point, although Marino's torrid pace down the back stretch will be tough to equal once opponents acquire more tape on the K.C. phenom. At issue for the surging Chiefs is the defense, which allowed another four bills on Sunday. Go get Earl.

RANK 4 JAGUARS (2-1) 2 Previous rank: No. 2



Bortlesmania died a quick death in Jacksonville on Sunday. The Jags' quarterback (as well as his team) stunk in two outings versus the Titans last year. They weren't much better this time around, although you can't put the loss on the Jacksonville defense. How often does a team give up nine points and 233 yards -- at home, mind you -- and lose? With no Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville broke from its identity, logging more dropbacks than rushing attempts. Bortles posted 4.6 yards per attempt. Ugh.

RANK 7 STEELERS (1-1-1) 9 Previous rank: No. 16



Clutch Steelers football in prime time, that's what that performance was on Monday night. Vintage. Vintage Ben Roethlisberger, too -- looked a lot more like the 2008 postseason run than the knuckleball showing on the muddy pitch in Cleveland Week 1. The defense was resilient, though obvious problems exist in the secondary. The pass rush made its presence known in Tampa, personal fouls and all. Methinks all those personal foul calls are a personal foul.

RANK 8 BUCCANEERS (2-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 7



Might seem a bit unfair that the Bucs linger below two teams they already beat. The difference now is that the Eagles got their franchise quarterback back, and could have WR1 Alshon Jeffery this weekend. Meanwhile, the Saints just logged a huge division win at Atlanta and will have Mark Ingram in the backfield in two weeks, which should help their ailing defense (SEE: ball control). The real question is what Tampa's front office does at quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a few bad balls Monday night, but started unloading on-time throws in the second half and almost pulled out an epic comeback. The offense has moved the football with him under center, more so than at any time in Jameis Winston's three seasons. Easy decision.

RANK 14 FALCONS (1-2) 5 Previous rank: No. 9



In a league where the salary cap bears as much weight as scouting and personnel decisions, the most overlooked trait of a successful team is depth. No team in the NFL has been hit harder by injury than the Falcons, who, without Deion Jones, Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen, Takk McKinley and Derrick Shelby couldn't have stopped Archie Manning and Bobby Hebert on Sunday, much less Drew Brees. Try winning at chess when you're down a queen, two rooks, a bishop and maybe a knight. Even so, Dan Quinn's guys fought until the bitter end. To score 37 points at home with no turnovers and still lose ... very Steelers-esque.

RANK 17 BEARS (2-1) 3 Previous rank: No. 14



Like Baltimore, Chicago drops despite prevailing in Week 3. And like those Ravens, the Bears have an air game that is mostly stuck at the gate -- actually, it's worse than that. The similarly offensively-challenged Cardinals did everything they possibly could to let the Bears hang around and win Sunday, which is precisely what happened. The new NFC North terror, Khalil Mack, was at it again. Mitch Trubisky was more like north of terrible. He isn't losing games, but he isn't exactly helping this otherwise-ready-for-prime-time team win, either. Put another way: 21-on-21, the Bears are legit. It's that 22nd guy. Matt Nagy must create more opportunities to play to his young quarterback's strengths.

RANK 19 TITANS (2-1) 2 Previous rank: No. 21



The pesky Titans -- who refuse to stop grinding, despite an injury-riddled start to the season -- are getting healthier. Sure, it was another nail-biter. But that was also a top-shelf team Tennessee bested Sunday. At 2-0 in the AFC South, with a road win against the division favorite, the Titans are positioned nicely in the wake of Sunday's defensive slugfest. That said, beating the Jags hasn't been the issue for this group; beating the rest of the AFC elite has. Throwing for 100 yards per week might also be considered problematic.

RANK 20 BROWNS (1-1-1) 7 Previous rank: No. 27



The quarterback job in Cleveland is Baker Mayfield's for now. And it should be for the rest of the season -- win, lose or draw. If Hue Jackson goes back to the Tyrod well, we might see a Michael Myers reaction in the streets from Browns fans. Don't do it, Hue. Please. Granted, Mayfield's relief performance for the Cleveland ages did come against the Jets, but don't rain on the Baker hype train. I was so happy for Browns fans last Thursday that I started looking at Brian Sipe and Herman Fontenot football cards. And while we're celebrating a genuine W as a family here, let's reminisce about another glorious comeback triumph over the Jets from yore.

RANK 21 LIONS (1-2) 9 Previous rank: No. 30



The Lions turned on the power boosters in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 loss in San Francisco, and it spilled over into Sunday night. Over the past five quarters, Detroit has outscored the opposition 40-13, moving the ball with ease -- this after looking completely dysfunctional for the first seven quarters of the season. As of late, the Lions are getting the ball into Golden Tate's hands, so as to set up easy second or third downs. OC Jim Bob Cooter is also firing up the running game in the Motor City, as the Lions enjoyed their first individual 100-yard rushing performance in years (a factoid the broadcast mentioned 85 times, but not 86). Kerryon Johnson carried on past the 100-yard mark, making him the first Lion to do so since Billy Sims in 1982. OK, it hadn't been that long.

RANK 22 BRONCOS (2-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 18



After eking out wins the first two weeks, the Broncos fell into the loss column on Sunday. The offense? Problematic. The defense? Er, needed more help from the offense. After a strong start, Case Keenum and friends stalled, with penalties being the familiar culprit. Familiar because every phase of the game contributed to a whopping 120 yards from yellow flags. Six huge points were taken off the board when Denver was called for an illegal block during the touchdown return off a blocked field goal. A score there could've changed the entire complexion of the game. Oy.

RANK 24 COWBOYS (1-2) 5 Previous rank: No. 19



Do you know what my favorite thing about the Cowboys' offense is? Absolutely nothing. "Hey, if you like offensive formations with two wing backs and one wide receiver, straight out of 1935, do we have the team for you! Come down and see us at David McDavid ..." If you want to see Cowboys scoring in Dallas, your best bet is to go to Country 2000. Actually, that place has been closed since the early 2000s. Like back when Chad Hutchinson was quarterback. In fact, I think Cowboy fans are wistful for the Chad Hutchinson days right now. Dak Prescott hasn't thrown for 185 yards in any of his last five regular-season games. ONE HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE = the new gold standard in Dallas. Even Clint Stoerner must've had regrets about retiring after watching that debacle in Seattle.

RANK 25 GIANTS (1-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 26



One week after engaging in the ol' chuck-and-duck offense, Eli Manning received just enough protection to remind folks that he used to be a decent quarterback. Manning picked the Texans apart early, helping the Giants jump out to a 20-3 lead on the way to a 25-for-29, 297-yard day. That included two scoring tosses and zero interceptions. All that, and he still got sacked four times. Not moving the Giants up much until we see more. Only trust them to beat teams like the Colts, Bills, Texans, Jets, Raiders, 49ers and Cardinals. Which is why they are ahead of the Colts, Bills, Texans, Jets, Raiders, 49ers and Cardinals.

RANK 26 COLTS (1-2) 4 Previous rank: No. 22



The plucky Colts hung tough in Philly, two weeks after doing the same against the Bengals and a week after delivering an unexpected win in Washington. The movie logline of the 20-16 loss in Philadelphia: A frisky football team enters a hostile stadium with high hopes, only to see its dreams derailed by red-zone futility. Or something like that. Indy kept finding its way inside the Eagles' 20, yet three times, the Colts came away without a touchdown -- and on another, no points at all. By the way, "finding its way" might not carry the kind of action you would expect in sports writing, especially about offense. Although considering the Colts couldn't generate any Sunday (209 yards total), how they stumbled that deep into Philadelphia's side of the field almost defies logic.

RANK 27 BILLS (1-2) 5 Previous rank: No. 32



Call it the most stunning result in the NFL regular season in years -- maybe since the Chiefs routed the Patriots on "Monday Night Football" back in 2014. Actually, not sure even that outcome was as eye-opening as the Bills stampeding the hapless Vikings. While your friendly hack writer was among the many who predicted a Minnesota win, that same article mentioned (multiple times) that turnovers could be the single factor to even out the tremendous disadvantage Buffalo faced coming into Sunday's game. Josh Allen faced the usual fire drill up front on several plays, but he still managed to perform efficiently as a passer whilst running for two scores. The Edwin Moses act was spectacular, man. Somewhere, Joe Ferguson must be proud. #BILLS

RANK 28 TEXANS (0-3) 5 Previous rank: No. 23



Have you ever seen a team performance graded at F-minus? Here ya go. Seems John McClain was in one of his moods, the kind brought about by an 0-3 start and shoddy play all around. OK, there were a couple of bright spots. J.J. Watt was disruptive, tallying three sacks and a forced fumble. The Texans mostly kept the much-ballyhooed Saquon Barkley in check. Their own running backs made up for it by averaging about 1 yard per carry. At least no one is blaming coaching for the awful start ...

RANK 29 JETS (1-2) 4 Previous rank: No. 25



The blowout win in Detroit is receding further and further into the rearview. While the defense might have been riddled by the Browns' head-banded Boy Wonder, the Jets' offense more resembled a biplane in the second half last Thursday night. Six drives resulted in a punt, fumble, punt, field goal, interception, interception. Whereas Sam Darnold was looking like Maverick after Week 1, he's morphed into Slider the last two weeks. That was the guy in "Top Gun" who had perfect hair but added little to the winning scenes. He was in "Roxanne," though. Tell me one of you out there saw that movie.

RANK 30 RAIDERS (0-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 28



Jon Gruden looked disgusted postgame, lamenting penalties that cost the Raiders field position, as well as other assorted mistakes. Sounded like the coach felt his Raiders played just well enough to lose at the end of the game. Oakland marched right down the field on the opening drive, thanks to Jordy Nelson's 61-yard catch-and-run and ensuing touchdown grab. (The guy produced a throwback day straight out of 2014.) The next Raider foray -- 95 yards in nine plays -- was an absolute beaut. Well, save for the last play, when fullback Keith Smith was stuffed on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Ultimately, two Derek Carr interceptions were costly. Hey, at least the Raiders got a sack. Yay.

RANK 31 49ERS (1-2) 11 Previous rank: No. 20



The news couldn't have been any worse for the 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo's knee injury, as well as the 1-2 start, probably makes it a wrap for the Niners' season. The defense has already endured its struggles through three weeks, letting the Lions move right down the field two Sundays ago, then failing to silence the Patrick Mahomes Experience in Kansas City. Now the reins will be handed back over to C.J. Beathard, who went 1-4 with a 68.7 passer rating in his five starts last season. He's a young player, so you never know how much upside is lurking under those pads. Next up: at Chargers. Oh, boy.

RANK 32 CARDINALS (0-3) 1 Previous rank: No. 31



The Josh Rosen era began in earnest Sunday in Arizona. The rotten play-calling continued in earnest. Did you watch the game? Probably not. Story time, kids: The Cards handed Rosen the keys, down 16-14 to the Bears late in the fourth quarter. On third-and-2, and within striking distance of field-goal range, Arizona called a running play with David Johnson's backup. Negative-3 yards later, it's fourth-and-5. So, now we have a rookie QB in his first NFL action ever, game in the balance, versus a top-five defense. Despite having all three timeouts remaining, Steve Wilks and staff eschew stopping the clock to fully prep their 21-year-old signal-caller and just go with the play as called. Pick. Two hugely important plays, no timeout called, and their top offensive player doesn't touch the ball. Alrighty.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.