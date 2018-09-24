Chiefs continue to inquire about trade for Earl Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys were often linked to trading for Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, but the Kansas City Chiefs emerged in numerous Sunday morning reports as a potential trade partner.

A day later, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a moment during his news conference to address whether the team would consider making an in-season move via trade to help the roster.

Reid didn't specifically mention Thomas' name -- a good thing when considering the safety is still under contract with the Seahawks -- but the head coach downplayed reports the Chiefs were involved in trade talks.

"Right now we don't have anything and that's not where we're at," Reid told reporters Monday, via the Chiefs official website. "I know the rumor is out there, but that's not where we're at."

Nevertheless, perhaps there is more to the Thomas reports than what Reid can publicly disclose.

A team source on Monday told NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha that the Chiefs continue to inquire about a trade for Thomas but admits it would be difficult pull off. The source said the interest in Thomas is not related to any concerns over the health of Eric Berry.

Berry has dealt with a heel injury that has prevented him from practicing since early August and he's also returning from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered in the 2017 regular-season opener.

The Chiefs are hopeful that Berry, who has shown positive signs during the rehabilitation process, can resume on-field work this week, Chadiha reported. Chadiha added the more realistic expectation is that Berry could return in time when the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 5.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' interest in Thomas makes sense when considering the team is also down another starting safety in Daniel Sorensen, who has been out since suffering a knee and lower leg injury during the early part of training camp.

Without Berry and Sorensen in the lineup, the Chiefs brought back Ron Parker to line up with Eric Murray at the starting safety positions.

Thomas, a three-time All-Pro selection, would provide an immediate boost and help the Chiefs defense improve from its current ranking at the bottom of the league.