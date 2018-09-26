Jarvis Landry: Baker Mayfield throws 'with so much zing'

Jarvis Landry said he didn't even see Baker Mayfield. They haven't had many practice repetitions together, so he wasn't sure how the rookie would handle a blitzing safety. For all Landry knew, Mayfield was being sacked.

Four seconds later, Landry learned, just as his teammates, the New York Jets and fans around the league did -- the Cleveland Browns' new starting quarterback had arrived.

"I just kind of kept running and before you know it the ball was up and he throws the ball with so much zing," Landry recalled in the latest edition of NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's RapSheet and Friends podcast. "It got to me so quickly."

Everything is happening fast with Mayfield, who needed a little more than a half of football to lead a 14-point comeback and deliver the Browns their first win in more than 600 days. The 29-yard strike that Landry alluded to not only set up the tying score but was one of seven completions between the three-time Pro Bowler and the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Landry said he came out of his first extended action with Mayfield needing to adjust some of his practice habits.

"I was talking to coach [Todd] Haley this week," Landry told Rapoport. "I got to turn up the JUGS machine to like eight or nine now, since Baker throws that ball so hard. He threw one to me in the game and I dropped it because I didn't even know how to put my hands, and before I could make the decision, the ball was on me. So, I just realized it's a little bit of a different ball, a lot more velocity, so I definitely got to get on the JUGS for that, and catch as many balls from Baker as possible."

That probably won't be an issue for the NFL's reigning receptions champion. It's just a matter of a little time. If Mayfield's debut is any indication, that might be all it takes for the Browns' fortunes to turn as well.