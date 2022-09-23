Bold Predictions

Presented By

NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Published: Sep 23, 2022 at 08:51 AM

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 3 schedule).

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
DeAngelo Hall

It's been a rough start for the Colts, but their fortunes turn this week against the undefeated Chiefs. Indy's defense records three takeaways against Patrick Mahomes and Co., while Jonathan Taylor helps get the offense on track with 150 scrimmage yards and three scores. The Colts win their first game of the season in style!

Related Links

Nate_Burleson
Nate Burleson

Since 2021, Bill Belichick's defense ranks in the top five league-wide in most passing categories, including pass TDs allowed (23, fourth). But when the Ravens come to town, the Patriots don't have an answer for All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who piles up 115 receiving yards and three TDs.

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

Darius Slay had arguably the best game of his career in Week 2 with five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions against the Justin Jefferson-led Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He's still playing "at an elite level" indeed. Slay follows up that awesome effort with a pick-six off Carson Wentz in a decisive Eagles victory over the Commanders. It's the third pick-six of the veteran cornerback's career.

Headshot_Author_Brian_Baldinger_1400x1000
Brian Baldinger

I like the Falcons to win their first game of the season on the road in Seattle. They have an elite trio of playmakers in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, and they all need more action -- especially Pitts, who was targeted just three times in Week 2. This is the week Atlanta shows the NFL what it has in this trio, with each finding the end zone.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Marc Ross

Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed the best game of his pro career in last week's comeback victory over Baltimore. But lost in the euphoria of the moment was the fact that most of his production came in the fourth quarter. He looked quite pedestrian for the first three quarters. With notable performances from their rookie cornerbacks, the Bills bring the Dolphins back to earth in a resounding win. Tua, who currently leads the NFL with an average of 369.5 passing yards per game, doesn't even reach 250 against Buffalo's top-tier defense.

Full NFL Week 3 schedule

Thursday, September 22

Sunday, September 25

Monday, September 26

Related Content

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

How will A.J. Brown perform in his first game as an Eagle? Which rookies will shine in their NFL debuts? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

news

NFL Championship Sunday bold predictions: Rams finally snap skid vs. 49ers; Joe Burrow shreds Chiefs

Will Sean McVay's Rams snap their six-game skid vs. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers? Can Joe Burrow lead the Bengals over the Chiefs for the second time this season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Championship Sunday.

news

NFL Divisional Round bold predictions: Rams baffle Tom Brady; Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase go off

Can Jalen Ramsey and the Rams' defense flummox Tom Brady? Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase torch the top-seeded Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for the Divisional Round.

news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE