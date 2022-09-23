NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed the best game of his pro career in last week's comeback victory over Baltimore. But lost in the euphoria of the moment was the fact that most of his production came in the fourth quarter. He looked quite pedestrian for the first three quarters. With notable performances from their rookie cornerbacks, the Bills bring the Dolphins back to earth in a resounding win. Tua, who currently leads the NFL with an average of 369.5 passing yards per game, doesn't even reach 250 against Buffalo's top-tier defense.