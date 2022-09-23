NFL Week 3 bold predictions: Colts upset Chiefs; Darius Slay keeps balling with pick-six

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 3 schedule).
It's been a rough start for the Colts, but their fortunes turn this week against the undefeated Chiefs. Indy's defense records three takeaways against Patrick Mahomes and Co., while Jonathan Taylor helps get the offense on track with 150 scrimmage yards and three scores. The Colts win their first game of the season in style!
Since 2021, Bill Belichick's defense ranks in the top five league-wide in most passing categories, including pass TDs allowed (23, fourth). But when the Ravens come to town, the Patriots don't have an answer for All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, who piles up 115 receiving yards and three TDs.
Darius Slay had arguably the best game of his career in Week 2 with five passes defensed and a pair of interceptions against the Justin Jefferson-led Vikings, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. He's still playing "at an elite level" indeed. Slay follows up that awesome effort with a pick-six off Carson Wentz in a decisive Eagles victory over the Commanders. It's the third pick-six of the veteran cornerback's career.
I like the Falcons to win their first game of the season on the road in Seattle. They have an elite trio of playmakers in Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, and they all need more action -- especially Pitts, who was targeted just three times in Week 2. This is the week Atlanta shows the NFL what it has in this trio, with each finding the end zone.
Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed the best game of his pro career in last week's comeback victory over Baltimore. But lost in the euphoria of the moment was the fact that most of his production came in the fourth quarter. He looked quite pedestrian for the first three quarters. With notable performances from their rookie cornerbacks, the Bills bring the Dolphins back to earth in a resounding win. Tua, who currently leads the NFL with an average of 369.5 passing yards per game, doesn't even reach 250 against Buffalo's top-tier defense.
Full NFL Week 3 schedule
Thursday, September 22
Sunday, September 25
- New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Houston Texans at Chicago Bears (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (1 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET on CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX)
- San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Universo)
Monday, September 26
- Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)