NFL Week 2 game picks: Browns prevail; Seahawks beat Pats

Green Bay Packers 35, Detroit Lions 21

Blowing a 17-point fourth-quarter lead to Mitchell Trubisky is a rather dark timeline to begin a make-or-break season for Lions coach Matt Patricia. Heading to Lambeau Field with a banged-up secondary to face Aaron Rodgers coming off one of his best games in years is even darker. Patricia doesn't have the personnel to generate pressure consistently, so he usually tries to outsmart opposing quarterbacks with coverages, to limited effect. That strategy isn't going to work with shaky backup cornerbacks, even with No. 3 overall pick Jeff Okudah likely to make his debut after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury following a rocky training camp. To top it off, Detroit's offense doesn't look like it will be ready to hang in a shootout until Kenny Golladay, who is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, is right. This is the darkest timeline.