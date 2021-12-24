Bold Predictions

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Published: Dec 24, 2021 at 02:20 PM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 16 schedule).

David Carr: The league's top two leaders in receiving yards, Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson, put on a show at U.S. Bank Stadium by combining for 350-plus yards through the air. The effort keeps Kupp on pace to break Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's single-season record (1,964 in 2012), and Jefferson will shatter Odell Beckham﻿'s record for most receiving yards in a player's first two seasons in NFL history. Jefferson needs just 21 yards to pass Beckham.

Joe Thomas: One week after shutting out Tom Brady and the Bucs, Dennis Allen's Saints defense blanks the Dolphins for its second shutout in as many weeks. The Saints win 13-0 in an old-school battle.

Marc Ross: After being embarrassed in prime time in Week 13 by a New England Patriots team attempted just three passes in the game, the Buffalo Bills go into Foxborough and exact revenge. Josh Allen leads the way with a virtuoso performance of 250-plus pass yards, 50-plus rush yards and three total touchdowns. The Bills' defense also regains its footing by limiting the Pats to less than 100 yards rushing after getting stomped for 222 in their last meeting.

Maurice Jones-Drew: The trending-in-the-wrong-direction Cardinals put all of their focus on stopping Jonathan Taylor, and they are successful in that effort. Unfortunately for the NFC West division leaders, Carson Wentz is the "star of the game" and throws for five touchdowns in a Colts win.

James Jones: Rookie running back Najee Harris has been a major bright spot for the Steelers' offense in 2021, and he has his best performance of the season with 100 rush yards and 100 receiving yards against the Chiefs.

Brian Baldinger: I will take the underdog Lions to beat the Falcons. Dan Campbell's group plays hard and I expect Aaron Glenn's defense to give Matt Ryan issues by breaking down the Falcons' protections -- just like they did against the Cardinals. I also think the run game will get going with Kutztown University's Craig Reynolds providing the spark.

Full NFL Week 16 schedule

Thursday, December 23

Saturday, December 25

Sunday, December 26

Monday, December 27

