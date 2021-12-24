NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Joe Thomas: One week after shutting out Tom Brady and the Bucs, Dennis Allen's Saints defense blanks the Dolphins for its second shutout in as many weeks. The Saints win 13-0 in an old-school battle.

Marc Ross: After being embarrassed in prime time in Week 13 by a New England Patriots team attempted just three passes in the game, the Buffalo Bills go into Foxborough and exact revenge. Josh Allen leads the way with a virtuoso performance of 250-plus pass yards, 50-plus rush yards and three total touchdowns. The Bills' defense also regains its footing by limiting the Pats to less than 100 yards rushing after getting stomped for 222 in their last meeting.