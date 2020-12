NFL Week 15 game picks: Chargers nip Raiders; Saints defeat Chiefs

New Orleans Saints 30, Kansas City Chiefs 27

People are giving up on the Saints too quickly because of a bad (if overdue) loss. Despite missing Drew Brees for a month, the Saints have been a more complete team than the Chiefs all season, with more truly impressive wins. They are a proud team coming off an embarrassing loss and Sunday's game means far more to them than the Chiefs, who can afford to lose and still get home-field advantage. The injury report will help make my pick here. The Chiefs could be down their top three tackles, while Taysom Hill's limitations show up more each week. If Brees returns, I'm picking him to help Sean Payton's Coach of the Year candidacy.