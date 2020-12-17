NFL Week 15 game picks: Chargers nip Raiders; Saints defeat Chiefs

New Orleans Saints 30, Kansas City Chiefs 27

People are giving up on the Saints too quickly because of a bad (if overdue) loss. Despite missing ﻿Drew Brees﻿ for a month, the Saints have been a more complete team than the Chiefs all season, with more truly impressive wins. They are a proud team coming off an embarrassing loss and Sunday's game means far more to them than the Chiefs, who can afford to lose and still get home-field advantage. The injury report will help make my pick here. The Chiefs could be down their top three tackles, while ﻿Taysom Hill﻿'s limitations show up more each week. If Brees returns, I'm picking him to help Sean Payton's Coach of the Year candidacy.