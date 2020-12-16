Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered ankle sprain in Week 14 loss, status in doubt for Sunday night

The hits unfortunately keep coming for Daniel Jones﻿.

The second-year quarterback who toughed out a hamstring ailment to play in New York's Week 14 loss suffered another injury -- a sprained ankle -- in the second quarter Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jones' status for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns is in doubt, per Rapoport.

Jones completed 11 of 21 passes for 127 yards in New York's loss to Arizona, but the Giants dug themselves too deep of a hole for either him or backup Colt McCoy to throw them out of. A week after riding its defense to a stunning upset over the Seahawks, New York's offense was putrid, gaining just 159 total yards, going 3 for 12 on third down and turning the ball over three times. Jones fumbled three times as well, losing one, and McCoy did the same after replacing him for New York's final five offensive snaps.

McCoy has stuck around in the NFL as an experienced backup, but we've long known his ceiling isn't exactly high. McCoy defines game manager, one who won't take many risks but also won't throw for 400 yards and four scores in a highlight-packed performance.