Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Matthew Stafford's Week 15 status could be an unknown quantity until game day.
With the Detroit Lions quarterback set to miss another practice due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 14, interim coach Darrell Bevell said he's prepared for the veteran to sit out the rest of the week.
"Gonna take it to the end of the week. Gonna see how he does. I'm totally comfortable with him not practicing and (then) playing in the game, I've seen him do it," Bevell told reporters Wednesday, per Chris Burke of The Athletic.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access that Stafford practicing this week was unlikely as he is dealing with a piece of broken cartilage between his ribs. Should Stafford be ruled out, backup Chase Daniel would get the start.
In other news, center Frank Ragnow could miss Week 15 after suffering a fractured throat in the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via an informed source. Ragnow, who did not miss a single snap in the loss, has played the most snaps at center in the NFL this season.
Detroit also announced that it has signed free agents running back Jordan Scarlett and QB Jordan Ta'amu to the practice squad and released RB Dalyn Dawkins and punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday:
- The Carolina Panthers announced receiver D.J. Moore has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moore, who was placed on the list last week, missed the Week 14 loss to the Broncos.
- Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (calf) is expected to be on the field for practice, Rapoport reported. He added that it's possible Smith could do individual drills if he's feel good enough but, considering that his injury requires rest and rehab instead of reps, no one is pushing Smith to practice. The team later confirmed that Smith did not participate in practice.
- Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer provided a minimal update on injured linebacker Eric Kendricks (calf) who's missed the last two games. When asked if Kendricks will play Sunday against the Bears, Zimmer replied, "We'll see," according to Chad Graff of The Athletic.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters that quarterback Daniel Jones, who injured his hamstring a couple weeks ago, is dealing with "another lower leg issue" on top of some "bumps and bruises" he sustained in Week 14. Rapoport reported, via a source familiar with the situation, that Jones is dealing with a sprained ankle he suffered in the second quarter against the Cardinals. Jones' Week 15 status is in doubt, Rapoport added.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said they'll wait and see if running back Ronald Jones can play Sunday after having a procedure to put pin in his fractured finger. Arians added that Leonard Fournette is expected to carry the load if Jones can't play.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said tight end Austin Hooper (neck) and cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) are returning to practice. Ward hasn't played since Week 11 while Hooper sustained his injury in practice late last week and ended up missing Week 14. Stefanski also said that guard Wyatt Teller (ankle) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) will not practice.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive tackle Geno Atkins (right shoulder) on injured reserve. Rapoport reported, per an informed source, that Atkins is set to undergo surgery to repair an injury that's plagued him the entire season. The 11-year vet appeared in eight games this season and recorded one tackle and one QB hit. The team also elevated defensive end Amani Bledsoe to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bledsoe had been on the list since Dec. 6.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars have designated cornerback Chris Claybrooks and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell for return from IR. Jacksonville has 21 days to activate Claybrooks and Norwell to the 53-man active roster. Claybrooks (core muscle) was placed on IR on Nov. 26. Norwell (forearm) landed on IR two days later.
- The New York Jets have designated running back La'Mical Perine (high-ankle sprain) and kicker Sam Ficken (groin) to return to practice. Both were placed on IR on Nov. 24.
- The Arizona Cardinals designated tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle) and defensive lineman Josh Mauro (hamstring) to return from IR. Both were placed on the list on Nov. 28.
- Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez is expected to practice 16 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, per coach Frank Reich. Sanchez also has a chance to play on Sunday, Reich noted.
- Houston Texans interim Romeo Crennel told reporters running back David Johnson is back in the building after being on reserve-COVID-19 list as a close contact. Johnson isn't expected to practice.
- The Dallas Cowboys activated cornerback Chidobe Awuzie off the reserve/COVID-19 list, designated CB rookie Trevon Diggs to return from IR and added center Adam Redmond to the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have promoted defensive back Elijah Riley from the practice squad to the active roster and placed safety Rodney McLeod on IR. The Eagles also signed S Blake Countess to the practice squad.
- The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Mark Fields and signed practice squad linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster.