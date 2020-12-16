Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

Matthew Stafford﻿'s Week 15 status could be an unknown quantity until game day.

With the Detroit Lions quarterback set to miss another practice due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 14, interim coach Darrell Bevell said he's prepared for the veteran to sit out the rest of the week.

"Gonna take it to the end of the week. Gonna see how he does. I'm totally comfortable with him not practicing and (then) playing in the game, I've seen him do it," Bevell told reporters Wednesday, per Chris Burke of The Athletic.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday's edition of NFL Total Access that Stafford practicing this week was unlikely as he is dealing with a piece of broken cartilage between his ribs. Should Stafford be ruled out, backup Chase Daniel would get the start.

In other news, center Frank Ragnow could miss Week 15 after suffering a fractured throat in the first quarter against the Packers on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via an informed source. Ragnow, who did not miss a single snap in the loss, has played the most snaps at center in the NFL this season.

Detroit also announced that it has signed free agents running back Jordan Scarlett and QB Jordan Ta'amu to the practice squad and released RB Dalyn Dawkins and punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad.