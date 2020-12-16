NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2020 season

Editor's note: Below are the following playoff scenarios for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.
AFC
CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth
BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (at Denver (5-8), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFLN)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
- BUF win OR
- MIA loss OR
- BUF tie + MIA tie
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
- BUF tie + BAL loss or tie OR
- BAL loss
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-1) (at New Orleans (10-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches first-round bye with:
- KC win + PIT loss + BUF loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-2) (at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win OR
- CLE loss OR
- PIT tie + CLE tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (vs. Detroit (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- TEN win + BAL loss OR
- TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + CLE win or tie OR
- TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + TEN or CLE clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIA
NFC
CLINCHED:
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
New Orleans Saints – playoff berth
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) (vs. New York Jets (0-13), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- MIN-CHI tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-3) (vs. Kansas City (12-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:
- NO win OR
- TB loss OR
- NO tie + TB tie
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4) (at Washington (6-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Seattle clinches playoff berth with:
- SEA win or tie OR
- MIN-CHI tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-5) (at Atlanta (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- TB win + MIN-CHI tie