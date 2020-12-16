Around the NFL

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2020 season

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 10:44 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Editor's note: Below are the following playoff scenarios for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

AFC​

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

Pittsburgh Steelers – playoff berth

BUFFALO BILLS (10-3) (at Denver (5-8), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, NFLN)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:​

  1. BUF win OR
  2. MIA loss OR
  3. BUF tie + MIA tie

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BUF tie + BAL loss or tie OR
  2. BAL loss​

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-1) (at New Orleans (10-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches first-round bye with:

  1. KC win + PIT loss + BUF loss or tie

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-2) (at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday night, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN)

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

  1. PIT win OR
  2. CLE loss OR
  3. PIT tie + CLE tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-4) (vs. Detroit (5-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TEN win + BAL loss OR
  2. TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + CLE win or tie OR
  3. TEN win + LV loss or tie + MIA loss + TEN or CLE clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over MIA

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – playoff berth

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-4) (vs. New York Jets (0-13), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. MIN-CHI tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (10-3) (vs. Kansas City (12-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New Orleans clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. NO win OR
  2. TB loss OR
  3. NO tie + TB tie

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (9-4) (at Washington (6-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SEA win or tie OR
  2. MIN-CHI tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-5) (at Atlanta (4-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TB win + MIN-CHI tie

Related Content

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow dealing with fractured throat 

Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a fractured throat in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones suffered ankle sprain in Week 14 loss, status in doubt for Sunday night

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' status is in doubt for Sunday night after he suffered an ankle sprain in their Week 14 loss, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Louis Riddick interviewing for Texans, Lions GM jobs this week

Former pro safety turned analyst Louis Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Texans and Lions vacant general manager jobs, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Will Dan Bailey kick for Vikings in Week 15? 'We'll see,' Mike Zimmer says

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was generally noncommittal when asked about any player-related situations with answers Wednesday, replying with a smattering of "we'll see." These questions included one about the status of kicker Dan Bailey, who has been unreliable at best in the last two weeks.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 15

After the Detroit Lions quarterback missed Tuesday's practice due to a rib injury he suffered in Week 14, interim coach Darrell Bevell said he's prepared for the veteran to sit out the rest of the week. Plus, other injury and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

What to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on 'Thursday Night Football'

Justin Herbert﻿ and the L.A. Chargers (4-9) face ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and the host Las Vegas Raiders (7-6) in the penultimate edition of Thursday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium and airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime. 
news

New rule to allow teams to replace late COVID-19 inactives

A new rule allows teams to activate a new player up to 30 minutes before kickoff after Dez Bryant was pulled from a game after inactives were announced due to a positive COVID-19 test, Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson 'responded appropriately' to first-half benching

Last week, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threatened to bench receivers who continued to drop passes. Flash forward to Sunday's loss to the Bills, when Diontae Johnson flubbed two passes and was promptly sat.
news

T.Y. Hilton returning to 'dominant' form in Colts offense after slow start

Through Thanksgiving, ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ seemed a shell of himself. The man nicknamed "Ghost" frequently disappeared into the abyss in 2020. Then Week 12 hit and the Hilton-Philip Rivers connection scorched Colts opponents.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rams RB Cam Akers lead Players of the Week

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's clutch Monday night showing and L.A. Rams running back Cam Akers' breakout effort on Thursday night led the NFL's Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Cowboys DC Mike Nolan on future in Dallas: 'I don't even think about it'

Mike Nolan's first year as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator hasn't gone well, but with three games remaining in the 2020 season -- and an outside shot at winning the division -- the veteran coach isn't fretting his future. 
