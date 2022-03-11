Around the NFL

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

Published: Mar 11, 2022
The Cleveland Browns will allow running back D'Ernest Johnson a chance to check out his worth but leave the door open to keeping him in town.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Browns plan to tender the restricted free agent running back at the right of first refusal, per a source informed of the decision.

The news means that Johnson can sign a one-year tender worth $2.4 million to stick in Cleveland for 2022 before hitting free agency next offseason. Or he can ink a deal with a new club that the Browns will get the chance to match -- the team would get no compensation if they decline.

Johnson came on strong last season as the Browns dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues. The 26-year-old earned 534 yards on 100 carries with three TDs in 2021. In the two games he started, Johnson generated 146 yards with a TD and 99 yards rushing, respectively.

The South Florida product displayed power to run over defenders, solid vision, and good burst on the second level. He certainly showed he's capable of having a rotational role in a backfield.

The question is whether that will be in Cleveland or elsewhere.

With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt already taking up a sizable chunk of cap space and squeezing Johnson out of playing time, the Browns might decline to match an offer. Cleveland also wants to get Demetric Felton more involved in 2022, making the backfield even more crowded. But if no other team steps to the plate, Cleveland is leaving itself in a position to bring Johnson back for another season.

news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
