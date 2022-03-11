Around the NFL

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Published: Mar 11, 2022 at 04:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cowboys aren't pulling any punches when it comes to addressing their salary cap situation.

Dallas has released kicker ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿ and waived tight end ﻿Blake Jarwin﻿ with an injury designation, the team announced.

After playing the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams, Zuerlein signed with Dallas in 2020, appearing in 32 regular-season games and converting 82.9% of his field-goal attempts and 89.3% of extra-point attempts. With a cap number of $2.8 million entering 2022, Dallas chose to release him, recouping $2.485 million of that total.

Jarwin displayed promise in 2018 and 2019, but after signing an extension in early 2020, the tight end has struggled to stay on the field in the last two seasons, appearing in a combined total of just nine games between 2020 and 2021. Jarwin suffered a torn ACL in his first regular-season game following his extension and missed the remained of the 2020 season. The 2021 campaign also wasn't kind to Jarwin, who returned as a backup and landed on injured reserve again in November with a hip injury.

With a cap number of just $5.85 million, Dallas could seemingly afford to keep Jarwin around had he proven to be a productive -- and more importantly, available -- tight end. But with the Cowboys up against the cap and turning over every stone to attempt to shed salary (see: wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, offensive tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿), they'll quickly make such a decision on a player who just hasn't been able to produce enough to warrant keeping him.

And as for kicker, they'll be able to find a cheaper, younger option elsewhere.

Related Content

news

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW