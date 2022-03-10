Around the NFL

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

Mar 10, 2022
The Cowboys are looking at parting ways with a handful of notable names. A new one popped up Thursday.

Dallas is having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Collins has been a productive tackle when on the field, but has struggled to remain available in the last two seasons. Collins missed all of 2020 due to injury, landing on injured reserve in early September, and was suspended five games in 2021 for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse.

When he hasn't been forced out of action, Collins has been an important part of the Cowboys' offensive line. Collins has graded at 80 or better, per Pro Football Focus, in each of the last two seasons in which he's played (2019 and 2021), showing premier ability in the run game and serving as a solid tackle when it comes to pass protection.

He's being included in trade discussions due to his cap number, which stands at $15.25 million entering 2022. With the Cowboys currently over the salary cap by a little over $1 million, Dallas is looking to trim salary where possible in order to position itself in a better financial state before the start of the new league year. The Cowboys have also included receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿'s name in trade discussions and are expected to release him if they cannot find a team willing to take on his $20 million base salary for 2022.

The Cowboys are clearly trying to create cap room for 2022, and they're unafraid to part with key players. Moving Collins in a post-June 1 trade would clear $10 million off the cap, and if Dallas can find a willing buyer for a solid, 28-year-old tackle, it's fair to expect it to strike.

Related Content

news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
news

Titans releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, saving over $10M in salary-cap space

﻿Rodger Saffold﻿ is available for hire. The Titans are releasing the Pro Bowl guard, Mike Giardi reports. The move saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, effectively getting the team under the cap by less than $4 million.
news

Commanders expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

The Commanders are expected to move on from veteran safety Landon Collins after the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.
news

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

The Colts shipping ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Washington in a seismic trade leaves a hole at the QB position in Indy. It also prompted Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard to share his thoughts on the Colts starting a new QB every year of his career.
news

Chargers WR Mike Williams ready to 'unleash' in 2022 after signing new contract

Mike Williams explains how the Chargers coaching staff put him in a great position to earn the three-year, $60 million contract he earned to remain with the team this offseason.
news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
