Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

The team later officially announced the roster move.

The 31-year-old running back spent one season in Jacksonville, earning 253 yards on 72 carries with one TD in 12 games.

The release is no surprise. Hyde was an Urban Meyer signing in a reunion from their Ohio State days. It didn't work out, and with Meyer no longer in the picture, keeping Hyde on the roster was unnecessary. It marked Hyde's second stint in Jacksonville (he spent eight games with the Jaguars in 2018).

The release saves Jacksonville $1.9 million on the cap with $450,000 in dead money.

Hyde is a replacement-level running back with little upside at this stage of his career.

James Robinson and Travis Etienne represent a solid one-two punch out of the backfield in new coach Doug Pederson's scheme. However, with both coming off injuries, there is room for a veteran option on the roster -- one that offers more explosion and speed than Hyde.