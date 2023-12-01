NFL UK Christmas Competition Official Rules - Day 12

NFL UK Christmas Competition

Official Rules

Entry Period: The NFL UK Christmas Competition (the "Promotion") is sponsored by NFL International Limited ("Sponsor" or "NFL") and is open between 00:01 Greenwich Mean Time ("GMT") on 25 December 2023 and 23:59 GMT on 26 December 2023 (the "Entry Period"). Promotion open only to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland, but excluding Republic of Ireland), 13 years of age or older. Eligible minors must obtain the permission of their parents or legal guardians prior to participating. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of the Sponsor, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Properties Europe GmbH, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Properties LLC, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL International Limited, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and all of their sponsors, licensees, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (the "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win.

How to Enter: [To receive one (1) entries during the Entry Period, log-in to your Twitter and/or Instagram account to visit the NFL UK page on Twitter at www.twitter.com/**NFLUK and on Instagramat www.instagram.com/**nfluk**. Then - follow, like, and share. If you choose to participate using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Void in the Republic of Ireland where prohibited by law. Limit one (1) entry per person throughout the Entry Period. Entry requests generated by script, macro or other automated or improper means are void.1winner will be selected in a random drawing occurring on or about08 January 2024** from among all eligible entries received throughout the Entry Period.

Prize:

2x 2024 NFL London Games Tickets at Tottenham Hotspur stadium and £100 NFL Europe Shop voucher (1 winner)

Approximate Retail Value ("ARV"): £500.

Unused tickets cannot be refunded, exchanged or applied towards tickets for any subsequent event or for cash. Tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified thereon. Seat locations will be determined by the NFL. Winner and guest must comply with all venue rules and regulations. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of such portion of prize. Prize recipients are responsible for all state and local taxes, if any. Prize recipients will receive a direct message from the NFL requesting their mailing address or further information for prize fulfillment [via direct message]. Prizes to be shipped will be mailed within 1 to 20 weeks from date of mailing address receipt.

No Substitutes; Additional Costs: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by the Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs or fees associated with acceptance and/or use of the prize not specified herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any applicable taxes, withholdings, ground or air transportation, meals, gratuities, accommodations and souvenirs.

General Conditions: Promotion may be withdrawn without prior notice. Released Parties (as defined above) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, or undelivered entries, tweets, retweets or posts, incorrect, changed or non-functioning Twitter or Instagram accounts; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, printer errors, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, tweet, retweets or posts, or in any Promotion-related materials. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants' or to any other person's computer or printer related to or resulting from participating in this Promotion or downloading materials from or use of the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Promotion, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified. Should any portion of the Promotion be, in Sponsor' sole opinion, compromised by bugs, virus, worms, non-authorized human intervention or other causes, which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or submission of information, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to terminate the Promotion and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries/tweets/retweets received prior to action taken. By participating, you agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding, and (ii) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Twitter, Instagram their subsidiaries, affiliates, retailers, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Promotion or acceptance and use of an prize. Promotion is subject to all applicable state and local laws.

Personal Data: Sponsor and the Released Parties will not enter into any correspondence, including email or contact via social media, with non-winning entrants relating to such entrants' participation in the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found tampering with the participation process or entry materials or otherwise interfering with the proper administration of the Promotion or violating these Official Rules.

The following personal information will be collected by Sponsor in this Promotion for the purposes of administering the Promotion and verifying an entrant in the event their participation qualifies for a prize and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's Privacy Notice at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy: name, email address, date of birth and home address. Failure to provide all necessary personal information may result in entrant's entry in the Promotion being deemed ineligible. Sponsor is not responsible for any false or missing information. Entrants acknowledge that their personal information will be stored and processed by Sponsor in the United States. Entrant personal information may also be transferred to countries outside of the UK, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations that provide the same level of protection to those that exist in the United Kingdom. Entrants have the right to access, rectify or request deletion, portability or restrict the processing of any personal data held by Sponsor by contacting Sponsor by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. Entrants also have the right to lodge questions or complaints with the relevant supervisory authority at any time.

In the event an entrant opted-in to receive marketing communications from Sponsor or to allow Sponsor to share their personal information with other individuals or companies and no longer wish to do so, or entrant no longer wishes to participate in the Promotion, entrant may inform Sponsor at any time by contacting Sponsor at GDPR@nfl.com. Sponsor's Privacy Notice can be reviewed at: https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of England and Wales.

Sponsored by NFL International Ltd., 8th Floor, 30 Panton Street, London SW1Y 4AJ United Kingdom. You may request the name of the winner by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope no later than Monday, January 10, 2024 to the foregoing address. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter or Instagram.

Abbreviated Rules to be included in Twitter/Instagram Post