NFL training camps for 2026 season open this week

NFL clubs begin on-field preparations for the 2026 season this week as training camps get underway. The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, the first two clubs with their entire teams on site, are set to meet in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game on August 6 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) in Canton, Ohio.

In a rematch of Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots will face the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks in the league's annual primetime kickoff game on Wednesday, September 9 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). Both the Patriots and Seahawks will have their full team on site on Friday, July 24.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, who will play at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the first-ever regular-season NFL game in Australia on Thursday, September 10 (8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix), will both have their entire team on site on Saturday, July 25. All 32 clubs will begin training camp by Tuesday, July 28.

For the sixth consecutive year, all 32 clubs will kick off Training Camp by holding practices with club-led fan events. Training Camp: Back Together Weekend Presented by YouTube TV will feature celebrations that will once again span two days – Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. The on-site and televised event will give fans a first look at their favorite new and veteran players, as well as their team's roster depth heading into another exciting NFL season.

NFL Network and ESPN will provide complete coverage of all the action, including practices, player interviews, behind-the-scenes moments and fanfests from around the country. Beginning at noon ET on August 1 and continuing at 10 a.m. ET on August 2, NFL Network will provide nine hours of live coverage over the two days as teams across the league hit the field. Separately, ESPN will provide three hours of coverage on August 1 starting at 9 a.m. ET. NFL Network's Inside Training Camp coverage begins Monday, August 3 at 10 a.m. ET and provides daily coverage of training camps through Wednesday, August 12.

In a growing trend, 28 clubs have scheduled joint practices with other teams, beginning on August 11 with the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif., the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots at New Balance Athletics Center in Foxborough, Mass., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. and the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers at SAP Performance Facility in Santa Clara, Calif. The Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans – with three joint practices – are among the 15 teams that have multiple joint practices scheduled, along with Baltimore, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Rams, Miami, New England, San Francisco, Tampa Bay and Washington.

Six clubs will be spending the entirety of camp away from their facilities – Buffalo (St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y.), Dallas (Marriott Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard, Calif.), Indianapolis (Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.), Kansas City (Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Mo.), the Los Angeles Rams (Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif.) and Pittsburgh (St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.).

Excluding 2020, the 26 clubs (81 percent) that are opting to "stay home" are tied for the most such teams since 2000. Teams considered to be "staying home" hold the majority of camp at their respective practice facility, home stadium or at a site within 10 miles of their team headquarters. In 2000, only 10 of 31 (32 percent) teams stayed close to home.