NFL training camp schedule with dates and locations

Football is coming.
We know that sounds crazy. That first regular-season Sunday feels like a mirage deep in the distance. But it's not. It's now actually less than 10 weeks away.
First comes training camp. On Monday, the NFL officially released the reporting-date schedule for rookies and veterans on each of the 32 teams. It all begins July 17, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers become the first team to summon their rookies to report. Veterans will follow one week later. The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will be the last teams to have veterans report, with players hitting the scene July 27.
The first official practice generally comes the day after veterans report. Find your team in the list below and get excited. Carrie Underwood will be in your living room sooner than you realize.