NFL training camp red flags: Signs that a player is in trouble

The guys who tended to come to camp overweight were the ones who lived out of town. Coy Bacon, who was signed out of the Continental Football League in 1967, spent that offseason living in Charleston, West Virginia, and I would fly over there to weigh him about once a month. When I'd land in Charleston -- which is like landing on top of a mountain -- Coy would be there, right at 9 a.m., smiling. I'd take him to get him weighed, and when he came in overweight -- say, 260 pounds, or 15 more than his target weight -- I'd say, "Coy, what am I going to tell Coach Landry?" And he'd say, "Just tell him I had a few beers last night" -- as if a few beers could account for 15 pounds.