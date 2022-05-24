Around the NFL

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis through 2024

Published: May 24, 2022 at 11:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The combine is staying put in Indianapolis.

The 2023 and 2024 NFL Scouting Combines will be in the Indiana state capital, the league announced Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

"After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business & league events. "Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective."

Rumblings of the combine moving locations have persisted for much of the last year, so much that it became a common topic of discussion in and around the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine during the week in Indianapolis. Colts general manager Chris Ballard even opened his press conference at the combine by commending those in charge of organizing the event before intentionally pointing out the uncertainty surrounding its future in Indianapolis and strongly praising the city for its ability to host it.

"It is great to be back, and can't have a better city to do it in," Ballard said in early March. "We'll see where it ends up in the future, but I'd be hard-pressed to find another city that does it any better."

Indianapolis began hosting the combine in 1987 at what was then known as the Hoosier Dome before shifting to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2009. The city has continued to do so every year since then, save for the 2021 combine, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city," said Colts owner Jim Irsay upon Tuesday's announcement.

The 2022 combine marked the return of the event, but with rumors of the league considering holding it elsewhere in future years -- much like the NFL Draft has become a traveling show -- the uncertainty could not be avoided during the week spent in Indianapolis. Tuesday's news alleviates such concern for the next two years, keeping the combine in the only city it has known since the Reagan Administration.

"We know many cities want to host the NFL Combine, and we're incredibly appreciative the NFL continues to put its faith in Indy," said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. "We are proud so many media, agents, scouts, coaches, and athletes organically called to keep the event here. And after more than three decades of hosting the Combine, our excitement has only grown when it comes to continuing our work with the NFL and the National Invitational Camp to make the event better every year for all those stakeholders as well as the growing number of fans who want to experience it in person."

Related Content

news

NFL considering changes to Pro Bowl format, including replacing game with showcase of players

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the league is discussing the possibility of eliminating the traditional Sunday Pro Bowl game and using the day to showcase the players in it.

news

Rashod Bateman ready to take the lead in Ravens' WR room following Marquise Brown trade: 'It's my time'

Following the offseason trade of Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman is looking to become the Ravens' lead wide receiver in his second season.

news

Seahawks turn to Jordyn Brooks to replace Bobby Wagner as defensive leader

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks will succeed Bobby Wagner as Seattle's defensive signal-caller.

news

Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch will air on NFL Network

NFL Network will air the Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET.

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio says CB Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) has 'some work to do' to be ready for camp

No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. was sidelined as a junior by a Lisfranc injury that continues to hamper him and could slow him on the practice field for a while.

news

Former Rams, Falcons RB Todd Gurley 'never' thought 'I wish I was out there' during 2021 season

Though former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has made no official announcement regarding his NFL future, recent comments lean to him having hung up his cleats.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson on return to Seattle: 'It's gotta be non-emotional'

When Russell Wilson debuts with the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2022 season, he will do so against his old team on his old homefield. He's looking to play the game as "non-emotional" as possible.

news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to attend mandatory minicamp

Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Monday that he expects Kyler Murray to attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which is scheduled for June 14.

news

Arizona Cardinals to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

The Arizona Cardinals' 2022 season will be featured in the second in-season version of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

news

Deebo Samuel not attending 49ers' voluntary workouts

With a situation unsettled, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will not be in attendance for the 49ers' OTAs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Patriots coach Bill Belichick on choosing offensive play-caller: 'When we get to it, we'll get to it'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick still isn't close to revealing who will call plays for the Patriots in 2022 following the exit of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW