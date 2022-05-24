NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis through 2024

The combine is staying put in Indianapolis.

The 2023 and 2024 NFL Scouting Combines will be in the Indiana state capital, the league announced Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

"After close review by our internal team, the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business & league events. "Indy's vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the event from a fan and media perspective."

Rumblings of the combine moving locations have persisted for much of the last year, so much that it became a common topic of discussion in and around the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine during the week in Indianapolis. Colts general manager Chris Ballard even opened his press conference at the combine by commending those in charge of organizing the event before intentionally pointing out the uncertainty surrounding its future in Indianapolis and strongly praising the city for its ability to host it.

"It is great to be back, and can't have a better city to do it in," Ballard said in early March. "We'll see where it ends up in the future, but I'd be hard-pressed to find another city that does it any better."

Indianapolis began hosting the combine in 1987 at what was then known as the Hoosier Dome before shifting to Lucas Oil Stadium in 2009. The city has continued to do so every year since then, save for the 2021 combine, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indy is a city built to host major sporting events, and I'm proud the Combine will continue to stay in our city," said Colts owner Jim Irsay upon Tuesday's announcement.

The 2022 combine marked the return of the event, but with rumors of the league considering holding it elsewhere in future years -- much like the NFL Draft has become a traveling show -- the uncertainty could not be avoided during the week spent in Indianapolis. Tuesday's news alleviates such concern for the next two years, keeping the combine in the only city it has known since the Reagan Administration.