Around the NFL

NFL Scouting Combine location open to leaguewide bidding process beginning with 2023 event

Published: Jun 23, 2021 at 07:24 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The NFL Scouting Combine is primed for a new home in the near future -- multiple, in fact.

The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league's focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.

"The League, in concert with the Combine Executive Committee, is considering ways to grow the Combine as a tentpole event, while at the same time enhancing the prospect experience and partnership," the memo read.

The original iteration of the combine, previously known as the national invitational camp, was held in Tampa, Florida in 1982. The event permanently moved to Indianapolis in 1987, where it will be held in 2022.

The memo also included instruction on applying to host the Super Bowl and NFL draft, which will also continue to cycle through different locations after once being a fixture in New York.

A key upcoming date on these matters in July 23. That is when applications are due to host the 2023 combine, Super Bowl 60 or 61 and the 2025 draft, as well as express general interest in hosting the 2024-27 combines, Super Bowls 62-64, and 2026-29 drafts.

Related Content

news

NFL players have July 2 deadline to opt out of 2021 season

Several players around the league exercised their right to opt out in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They'll have that option again this year, Tom Pelissero reports. The NFL and NFLPA also agreed to more benefits for fully vaccinated players.
news

Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' situation not something Packers players 'truly talk about'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' future in Green Bay is the hottest talking point of this NFL offseason. Unless, of course, you happen to be a Packers player like Davante Adams.
news

Baker Mayfield's agent on contract extension: 'I think something will be done this summer'

While Browns QB Baker Mayfield noted earlier this offseason he was in no rush to get a contract extension done, the QB's agent, Jack Mills, said recently that he's not planning to wait out the other two QB deals.
news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' 2020 season: 'Last year was a failure to me'

﻿In 2020, Travis Kelce﻿ enjoyed one of the greatest seasons ever by a tight end. But the All-Pro told SiriusXM NFL Radio that Kansas City's final loss made all the statistical greatness meaningless in his eyes.
news

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith 'absolutely will not play for another team'

Baltimore veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith has played with one organization since being a first-round draft pick in 2011. He doesn't plan on ever donning a different NFL jersey.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith considers Julio Jones trade a 'win-win'

Arthur Smith watched his new Falcons team trade generational wide receiver ﻿Julio Jones﻿ to his old club in Tennessee. After weeks of speculation, the coach wasn't sideswiped by the trade.
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: Return after nearly two years has 'been a breath of fresh air'

Jets LB C.J. Mosley has been largely forgotten after injuries and a COVID opt out left him off the field the last two years, but the former Pro Bowler is aiming to get back on track in 2021. 
news

NFL matches Raiders DE Carl Nassib's $100K donation to The Trevor Project

With Carl Nassib's groundbreaking announcement came a purposeful pledge. Now the NFL has matched it. The league announced Tuesday it too is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the leading national organization centered on crisis and suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.
news

Roundup: Buccaneers sign first-round OLB Joe Tryon to rookie deal

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first-round pick under contract. The team announced it signed Joe Tryon, the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, to his four-year rookie contract.
news

Nate Ebner withdraws from contention for U.S. Olympic rugby team due to injury

Veteran NFL defensive back and special teamer ﻿Nate Ebner﻿ won't participate in the Olympics this time around. Ebner, currently a free agent, announced an injury will keep him from trying out for the USA Rugby team headed to the Tokyo Olympics.
news

Free agent WR Golden Tate's wish list includes Titans, Colts, Rams

﻿Golden Tate﻿ remains a free agent months after being released by the Giants following two years of disappointing production, but he's eyeing a few potential landing spots.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW