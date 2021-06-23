NFL Scouting Combine location open to leaguewide bidding process beginning with 2023 event

The NFL Scouting Combine is primed for a new home in the near future -- multiple, in fact.

The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league's focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.

"The League, in concert with the Combine Executive Committee, is considering ways to grow the Combine as a tentpole event, while at the same time enhancing the prospect experience and partnership," the memo read.

The original iteration of the combine, previously known as the national invitational camp, was held in Tampa, Florida in 1982. The event permanently moved to Indianapolis in 1987, where it will be held in 2022.

The memo also included instruction on applying to host the Super Bowl and NFL draft, which will also continue to cycle through different locations after once being a fixture in New York.