NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2022': Five things the voters got wrong

The Chargers might not be the Los Angeles team with a Super Bowl title, a division crown or even a playoff appearance in the last three years. But you know what the Bolts do have over their fellow SoFi Stadium dwellers? More players in the Top 100 in 2022! Not only that, the Chargers, coming off a 9-8 season and a devastating Week 17 non-tie to miss the playoffs, have more representatives in the Top 100 (8) than any other team in the league. More than those Lombardi-lifting Rams (6), more than the AFC-champion Bengals (4), more than the Chiefs, who won the Chargers' own freakin' division (5). Something's amiss. Four Chargers remained from last year's list (Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, Corey Linsley), and three were added (Derwin James returning at No. 43, and Austin Ekeler and Rashawn Slater making their debuts at Nos. 46 and 79, respectively). It should be said that one of the eight Bolts is an offseason acquisition (J.C. Jackson); Khalil Mack, arguably the bigger name, is a notable omission. Whether the voters' evaluations here ultimately say more about the perception of the Chargers' roster (top-heavy?) or the utilization of said roster (underachieving!) is for another column. But I'm here to say unequivocally this should not be allowed: A team that didn't even play into mid-January shouldn't supply any more than five players to this ranking.