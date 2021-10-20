NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 20

The Carolina Panthers secondary got a boost Wednesday as Stephon Gilmore took the practice field with his new teammates for the first time.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eligible to come off the PUP list this week, should make his debut on Sunday for a road game against the New York Giants. The Panthers already have the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 196.8 yards per game.