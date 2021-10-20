NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 20

The Carolina Panthers secondary got a boost Wednesday as Stephon Gilmore took the practice field with his new teammates for the first time.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Monday that the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, eligible to come off the PUP list this week, should make his debut on Sunday for a road game against the New York Giants. The Panthers already have the No. 2 pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 196.8 yards per game.
The Panthers traded for Gilmore earlier this month for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick; the New England Patriots had placed Gilmore on the PUP list, then dealt him to Carolina in lieu of releasing him. The acquisition was made to help fill the void left by injured rookie Jaycee Horn. The Panthers' first-round draft pick broke three bones in his foot last month, was placed on injured reserve, and might not return this season.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is expected to miss a few weeks, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
- The Philadelphia Eagles designated tight end Tyree Jackson and safety K'Von Wallace to return from injured reserve. Coach Nick Sirianni said offensive tackle Lane Johnson, who's missed the past three games due to a personal matter, will practice Wednesday in a limited capacity.
- The Cleveland Browns announced quarterback Case Keenum will start Thursday against the Broncos. Quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (calf) and cornerback A.J. Green (shoulder/groin) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Odell Beckham (shoulder), offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills (ankle), defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle/chest/knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), center JC Tretter (knee) and linebacker Mack Wilson are questionable.
- The Baltimore Ravens designated tight end Nick Boyle to return from IR. Coach John Harbaugh said running back Latavius Murray is day to day with an ankle sprain. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring), defensive back Jimmy Smith, cornerback Tavon Young, linebacker Justin Houston, center Bradley Bozeman (back) and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) are also not practicing.
- The Cincinnati Bengals cleared offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji to return to practice.
- Houston Texans coach David Culley said rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Sunday versus the Cardinals, and the team hopes Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) will return to practice this week.
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said linebacker C.J. Mosley (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday and is day to day.
- The Tennessee Titans designated offensive linemen Daniel Munyer and Larrell Murchison to return from IR.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said guard Quenton Nelson will be designated to return from IR.
- Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps) and guard Joe Thuney (rest) won't practice Wednesday. Defensive end Chris Jones (wrist) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) are slated to practice.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL last December.
- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (foot/quad), offensive tackle Garett Bolles (knee) and safety Caden Sterns (illness) are questionable for Thursday's game versus the Browns.
- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said linebacker Shaq Thompson is doubtful to play Sunday against the Giants and that guard Pat Elflein had a setback with his hamstring injury and and isn't expected to return this week.
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he's optimistic quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to start Sunday against the Colts. Jimmy G, who missed the Niners' last game with a calf strain, will be limited in practice Wednesday. Quarterback Trey Lance (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) will be sidelined.
- Atlanta Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Roster signings
- The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign wide receiver Andre Roberts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Washington Football Team signed kicker Chris Blewitt to the active roster and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad.
- The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Geronimo Allison to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed tight end Richard Rodgers to the practice squad
- The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end David Wells to the practice squad.
- The Tennessee Titans signed defensive back Greg Mabin and offensive lineman Bobby Hart to the active roster.
- The Los Angeles Rams signed defensive back Grant Haley and tight end Jared Pinkney to the practice squad.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Philadelphia Eagles released offensive tackle Casey Tucker from the practice squad.
- The Washington Football Team released kicker Dustin Hopkins.