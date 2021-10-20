Washington cuts veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, promotes Chris Blewitt to active roster

The Washington Football Team released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old had been with the club since 2015, kicking in 93 games.

Washington promoted ﻿Chris Blewitt﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad.

Hopkins generated an 84 percent field goal rate in six-plus seasons in D.C. In 2021, he converted 12 of 14 field-goal tries in six games and missed two extra points, both in Week 4. He botched a 42-yard field goal attempt in Washington's Week 6 loss to Kansas City.