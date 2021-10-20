Washington cuts veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, promotes Chris Blewitt to active roster

The Washington Football Team released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old had been with the club since 2015, kicking in 93 games.
Washington promoted Chris Blewitt to the active roster from the practice squad.
Hopkins generated an 84 percent field goal rate in six-plus seasons in D.C. In 2021, he converted 12 of 14 field-goal tries in six games and missed two extra points, both in Week 4. He botched a 42-yard field goal attempt in Washington's Week 6 loss to Kansas City.
Blewitt, a Pitt product, was last on a roster with the Chicago Bears in the summer of 2019 and has never kicked in an NFL game.