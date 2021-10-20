Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire.

On Tuesday, Eason was waived when the Colts activated rookie QB Sam ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ from the injured reserve list.

It didn't take long for the 2020 fourth-round draft pick to find a new uniform, however.

The Seahawks lost Wilson to a finger injury on his throwing hand in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson underwent surgery on his middle finger and was placed on injured reserve last Friday. At the soonest, he could return for a Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Backup QB ﻿Geno Smith﻿ led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to keep the Seahawks close, but a late interception sealed the Rams' win. Last week, Smith lost his first NFL start since 2017 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. As he did against the Rams, Smith played well overall but was foiled by another costly turnover – this one a lost fumble – in a 23-20 loss.

Eason and Smith are the only two quarterbacks on the Seahawks active roster as they prepare for a Monday night home game against the New Orleans Saints. Two more quarterbacks, ﻿Jake Luton﻿ and ﻿Danny Etling﻿ , are on Seattle's practice squad.