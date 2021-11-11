NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Arizona Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10 .

Green missed Arizona's Week 9 win over San Francisco while on the list, leaving the Cardinals without their top two pass-catchers (﻿ DeAndre Hopkins sat out due to a hamstring injury) and starting quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle). Behind a short-passing effort from Colt McCoy , the Cardinals cruised to a 31-17 win over the 49ers.

Green has been a welcome addition to the Cardinals in his first season in the desert, catching 29 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns in his first eight games. Arizona will be happy to have him back in time to host the Panthers. The status for his notable teammates isn't as clear. Murray and Hopkins, as well as wideout Rondale Moore﻿, were not spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice.