NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Arizona Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10.
A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the team.
Green missed Arizona's Week 9 win over San Francisco while on the list, leaving the Cardinals without their top two pass-catchers (DeAndre Hopkins sat out due to a hamstring injury) and starting quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle). Behind a short-passing effort from Colt McCoy, the Cardinals cruised to a 31-17 win over the 49ers.
Green has been a welcome addition to the Cardinals in his first season in the desert, catching 29 passes for 456 yards and three touchdowns in his first eight games. Arizona will be happy to have him back in time to host the Panthers. The status for his notable teammates isn't as clear. Murray and Hopkins, as well as wideout Rondale Moore, were not spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was out of his walking boot and working on the side during the open portion of practice. Coach Bruce Arians said he doubts that tight end Rob Gronkowski (back) will play Sunday versus Washington "We think in about two or three weeks, he'll be back to normal," Arians told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero during a SiriusXM interview. "We think that next week is a better timeframe for him. We kind of pushed it with the New Orleans thing. I want him ready to go the whole distance when we're ready to go." Arians also said receiver Chris Godwin (foot) will be held of practice until Friday, at which point the team will re-evaluate him before making a decision on his Week 10 status. "That's going to be a difficult one. We'll see how it goes," Arians said. Godwin, Gronk, AB, pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (hamstring) did not practice. JPP also sat out on Wed. while Robinson was limited.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has been around the facility a lot and his recovery is going well but "it's still a long way out." Alexander was placed on injured reserve in early October but elected not to have season-ending surgery.
- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory sustained a calf injury on Wednesday and is expected to miss multiple weeks, per coach Mike McCarthy.
- Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said "there's still a chance" running back Nick Chubb, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive earlier in the week, plays Sunday versus the Patriots.
- The Buffalo Bills listed tight end Dawson Knox (hand) as a full practice participant; Knox, who was limited Wed., hasn't played since getting injured in Week 6. Receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) and running back Zack Moss (concussion) were upgraded to limited after not practicing yesterday. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring) remained out while cornerback Taron Johnson (concussion) remained limited. The team also activated quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry from the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on IR.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel) practiced after sitting out the day prior.
- Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (foot) and linebacker Frankie Luvu (knee) were limited participants after missing Wednesday's practice. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (quad) was limited; he was not listed yesterday.
- Washington Football Team receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and defensive end Montez Sweat (jaw) missed a second straight practice. Running back Antonio Gibson (shin), WR Dyami Brown (knee), offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi (ankle) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee) remained limited.
Roster moves
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms on a one-year deal to bring back quarterback Cam Newton.
- The Buffalo Bills signed cornerback Cam Lewis from the practice squad. Quarterback Davis Webb will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Jets.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad.