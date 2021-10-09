NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cincinnati Bengals may have their lead running back versus Green Bay after all.
Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football Weekend on Saturday.
Officially listed as questionable, the Bengals RB did not practice all week due to his ankle injury. Zac Taylor announced on Friday that Mixon's availability would be determined on how Saturday's practice went. Mixon sustained the injury in last Thursday night's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Mixon has 353 rushing yards and two touchdowns through four games this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Veteran backup Samaje Perine and third-string rookie Chris Evans could see more action should Mixon be limited or unavailable for Week 5.
In other Bengals news, safety Ricardo Allen (hand) was activated from injured reserve while guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) was placed on IR.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The New England Patriots updated the game status of defensive back Justin Bethel (hamstring), who is now questionable versus Houston.
- The Cleveland Browns have activated linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. from injured reserve. The team also signed defensive end Joe Jackson to the practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday's game versus the Chargers. Safety Jovante Moffatt was also elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that linebacker Jaylon Ferguson remains on the reserve/COVID because he's still experiencing symptoms. The Ravens LB won't be available for Monday night's game versus Indianapolis.
- Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game versus the Chargers, the team announced.
Roster Signings
- The Buffalo Bills and cornerback Taron Johnson have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.