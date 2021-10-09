NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cincinnati Bengals may have their lead running back versus Green Bay after all.

Joe Mixon (ankle) was put through a workout this morning and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" on Sunday against the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football Weekend on Saturday.

Officially listed as questionable, the Bengals RB did not practice all week due to his ankle injury. Zac Taylor announced on Friday that Mixon's availability would be determined on how Saturday's practice went. Mixon sustained the injury in last Thursday night's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mixon has 353 rushing yards and two touchdowns through four games this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Veteran backup Samaje Perine and third-string rookie Chris Evans could see more action should Mixon be limited or unavailable for Week 5.