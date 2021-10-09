Around the NFL

Bills, CB Taron Johnson agree to three-year, $24 million contract extension

Published: Oct 09, 2021 at 11:46 AM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Buffalo is locking in a key young cornerback for years to come.

Taron Johnson has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The new deal includes roughly $14 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport.

The team has since announced the news.

Johnson has become an integral part of Buffalo's great defense the past two seasons. Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Johnson has registered 201 total tackles (nine tackles for loss), 20 pass defenses, four forced fumbles and two interceptions (one for a touchdown) in 42 regular-season games (23 starts).

The 25-year-old made a name for himself under the bright lights of last year's playoffs with a 101-yard pick-six off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, which helped propel the Bills into the AFC Championship Game. In four career playoff games, Johnson has 17 total tackles (two TFL), three passes defensed and one INT.

Through four weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Bills defense currently leads the NFL in yards allowed per game (216.8), points allowed per game (11.0) and turnovers forced (7). Keeping a young player like Johnson on a deal that benefits both sides is a key component in maintaining Buffalo's defensive excellence going forward.

