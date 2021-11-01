NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 1

The Dallas Cowboys received good and bad news on the injury front, and they are awaiting word on another key player.

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs should be fine after suffering an ankle injury Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The NFL's interception leader was sidelined for the final two plays of the Cowboys' win against the Vikings.

There is a bit more concern with left tackle Tyron Smith and his sprained ankle, per Rapoport. The former Pro Bowler missed the entire second half in Week 8 and will undergo tests Monday to determine how significant his injury is.