NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 1

Nov 01, 2021
The Dallas Cowboys received good and bad news on the injury front, and they are awaiting word on another key player.

Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs should be fine after suffering an ankle injury Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The NFL's interception leader was sidelined for the final two plays of the Cowboys' win against the Vikings.

There is a bit more concern with left tackle Tyron Smith and his sprained ankle, per Rapoport. The former Pro Bowler missed the entire second half in Week 8 and will undergo tests Monday to determine how significant his injury is.

Meanwhile, linebacker ﻿Jabril Cox﻿ is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a concussion Sunday and will miss Thursday's game against the Jets. Reich confirmed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.
  • Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter is feared to have suffered a torn pec, which would knock him out for the season, per Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Hunter is schedule to have an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.
  • New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL and additional damage to his MCL in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, per Rapoport.
  • Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ remains in the concussion protocol and will meet with doctors Monday.
  • Houston Texans coach David Culley said offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is close to returning from thumb surgery, which he underwent in Week 6.
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said offensive tackle ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ will miss "multiple weeks" with a dislocated elbow.
  • Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Trades

  • The Denver Broncos are sending star linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2022 second- and third-round draft pick, per Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer.

