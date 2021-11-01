Ravens LB Malik Harrison suffers 'non-life-threatening' injury from stray bullet

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison suffered a "non-life-threatening" injury from a stray bullet, the team announced.
The second-year LB was struck in the left calf while attending a gathering Sunday in Cleveland, per the team. Harrison is an Ohio native. He received medical care at a local hospital and is scheduled to return to Baltimore on Monday.
The Ravens were on bye in Week 8. Harrison has recorded 22 tackles this season while starting five of seven games. Baltimore selected the Ohio State product in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.