NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Washington's biggest free-agent grab this offseason will finally make his long-awaited debut on Sunday.
Curtis Samuel is set to play in Washington's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons, coach Ron Rivera announced Friday.
"He'll be active," Rivera told reporters. "He'll be ready to roll."
Samuel was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 with a groin injury which kept him on the sidelines for most of training camp and held out of any preseason action. WFT signed the dynamic wideout to a three-year, $34.5 million contract in March. Friday, the team officially activated Samuel to the active roster.
Washington will finally get to see a return on their investment come Sunday, and Samuel's presence is welcomed for an offense that sits in the bottom half of per game averages in passing (318.7), rushing (97.0) and points (22.3). Samuel has the ability to contribute through the air and on the ground coming off a career-high 1,051 scrimmage yards last season in Carolina. His threat alone should boost an offense that is hoping to do favors for a high-powered defense that has struggled out of the gate.
Meanwhile, running back Antonio Gibson is officially questionable for Week 4 with a shin injury after being limited in practice on Friday.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) will be game-time decisions versus New England while cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) and running back Giovani Bernard (MCL) have been ruled out, coach Bruce Arians announced Friday. Arians also said Richard Sherman, who signed a one-year deal on Wednesday, will be active.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), who both missed last week's game, were seen on the field for the start of practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was not on the practice field, Pelissero added. Cook, Barr and Pierce are officially ruled as questionable.
- Tennessee Titans wideouts Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out with hamstring injuries for Sunday versus the Jets, coach Mike Vrabel announced.
- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), pass rusher Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) have been ruled out versus Miami.
- New York Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard have been ruled out versus New Orleans with hamstring injuries.
- Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) is officially ruled as questionable, but coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday that the starting QB will be a game-time decision.
- Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is being ruled out versus the Steelers, coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. Tackle Elgton Jenkins is doubtful to play with an ankle injury.
- Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter (foot/quad) was injured at Wednesday's practice and will not only miss Sunday's game versus the Colts, but could land on injured reserve, coach Brian Flores said Friday. Backup C Greg Mancz will get the start.
- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says three starting offensive lineman -- Kelvin Beachum (ribs), Justin Pugh (back) and Justin Murray (back) -- will be game-day decisions for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Meanwhile, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) was a full participant in Friday's practice. Hopkins missed all of last week's practice despite suiting up against the Jaguars in Week 3.
- New York Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims will be active versus Tennessee while Elijah Moore (concussion) and Jeff Smith will be out, coach Robert Saleh said. On the heels of Marcus Maye's ankle injury, Ashtyn Davis will be included in the rotation at safety. Saleh said Maye could be back in time for the Patriots game in Week 7.
- Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) is no longer on the injury report, clearing his way for a return on Sunday against Washington. Wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) has been ruled out.
- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable and did not practice Friday.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has been ruled out for this week, as expected, but pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is listed as doubtful.
- Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory is questionable versus the Panthers with a knee injury.
- Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Texans.
- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice as a full participant.