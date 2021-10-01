NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Samuel was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 with a groin injury which kept him on the sidelines for most of training camp and held out of any preseason action. WFT signed the dynamic wideout to a three-year, $34.5 million contract in March. Friday, the team officially activated Samuel to the active roster.

Washington will finally get to see a return on their investment come Sunday, and Samuel's presence is welcomed for an offense that sits in the bottom half of per game averages in passing (318.7), rushing (97.0) and points (22.3). Samuel has the ability to contribute through the air and on the ground coming off a career-high 1,051 scrimmage yards last season in Carolina. His threat alone should boost an offense that is hoping to do favors for a high-powered defense that has struggled out of the gate.