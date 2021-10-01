NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 1

Around the NFL

Washington's biggest free-agent grab this offseason will finally make his long-awaited debut on Sunday.

Curtis Samuel is set to play in Washington's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons, coach Ron Rivera announced Friday.

"He'll be active," Rivera told reporters. "He'll be ready to roll."

Samuel was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1 with a groin injury which kept him on the sidelines for most of training camp and held out of any preseason action. WFT signed the dynamic wideout to a three-year, $34.5 million contract in March. Friday, the team officially activated Samuel to the active roster.

Washington will finally get to see a return on their investment come Sunday, and Samuel's presence is welcomed for an offense that sits in the bottom half of per game averages in passing (318.7), rushing (97.0) and points (22.3). Samuel has the ability to contribute through the air and on the ground coming off a career-high 1,051 scrimmage yards last season in Carolina. His threat alone should boost an offense that is hoping to do favors for a high-powered defense that has struggled out of the gate.

Meanwhile, running back Antonio Gibson is officially questionable for Week 4 with a shin injury after being limited in practice on Friday.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) will be game-time decisions versus New England while cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) and running back Giovani Bernard (MCL) have been ruled out, coach Bruce Arians announced Friday. Arians also said Richard Sherman, who signed a one-year deal on Wednesday, will be active.
  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), who both missed last week's game, were seen on the field for the start of practice, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. Defensive tackle Michael Pierce was not on the practice field, Pelissero added. Cook, Barr and Pierce are officially ruled as questionable.
  • Tennessee Titans wideouts Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out with hamstring injuries for Sunday versus the Jets, coach Mike Vrabel announced.
  • Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), pass rusher Kwity Paye (hamstring), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) have been ruled out versus Miami.
  • New York Giants wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard have been ruled out versus New Orleans with hamstring injuries.
  • Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) is officially ruled as questionable, but coach Matt Nagy told reporters Friday that the starting QB will be a game-time decision.
  • Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is being ruled out versus the Steelers, coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. Tackle ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ is doubtful to play with an ankle injury.
  • Miami Dolphins center Michael Deiter (foot/quad) was injured at Wednesday's practice and will not only miss Sunday's game versus the Colts, but could land on injured reserve, coach Brian Flores said Friday. Backup C Greg Mancz will get the start.
  • Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury says three starting offensive lineman -- Kelvin Beachum (ribs), Justin Pugh (back) and Justin Murray (back) -- will be game-day decisions for Sunday's showdown with the Rams. Meanwhile, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) was a full participant in Friday's practice. Hopkins missed all of last week's practice despite suiting up against the Jaguars in Week 3.
  • New York Jets wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims will be active versus Tennessee while Elijah Moore (concussion) and Jeff Smith will be out, coach Robert Saleh said. On the heels of Marcus Maye's ankle injury, Ashtyn Davis will be included in the rotation at safety. Saleh said Maye could be back in time for the Patriots game in Week 7.
  • Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) is no longer on the injury report, clearing his way for a return on Sunday against Washington. Wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) has been ruled out.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver ﻿Chase Claypool﻿ (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable and did not practice Friday.
  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has been ruled out for this week, as expected, but pass rusher Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) is listed as doubtful.
  • Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Randy Gregory is questionable versus the Panthers with a knee injury.
  • Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) has been ruled out versus the Texans.
  • Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice as a full participant.

news

Bears' starting QB vs. Lions will be game-time decision; Andy Dalton (knee) listed as questionable

Chicago coach Matt Nagy continues to put off his starting quarterback decision for Sunday's home game against the Lions. Andy Dalton is officially listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice all week.
news

Titans rule out WRs A.J. Brown, Julio Jones vs. Jets

Ryan Tannehill will have to look down the depth chart for targets this weekend. Titans receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are out for Sunday's contest against the New York Jets.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) questionable to play vs. Browns 

Dalvin Cook participated in practices on a limited basis this week while dealing with the ankle injury that knocked him out of the Vikings' Week 3 win over the Seahawks.
news

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't 'want to make any excuses' about his play

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ isn't happy with how he's performed coming back from an ACL tear. The Giants running back has generated just 134 yards and one TD in three games.
news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: 'We're gonna stick with what we're doing'

First-year Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't off to a great start, but he says Pittsburgh's struggling offense won't reinvent the wheel in order to get on track.
news

Marlon Mack on trade discussion with Colts: 'Just had an agreement with what's best for me'

Colts running back Marlon Mack recently requested a trade. On Thursday, he held what felt like a goodbye press conference with the only franchise he's known since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017.
news

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'Just sickening' to lose big lead to Bengals 

The Jacksonville Jaguars blew a 14-point halftime lead and a 21-14 fourth-quarter lead in falling to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.
news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' second-half comeback vs. Jaguars: 'There's no panic in the locker room'

Down 14-0 at halftime, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led three straight touchdown drives in the second half and a game-winning FG drive to lift Cincinnati to a 24-21 victory over Jacksonville on Thursday night.
news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon misses game-winning drive vs. Jaguars with minor ankle injury

As Joe Burrow and the Bengals squeezed out a dramatic win on Thursday night, running back Joe Mixon was noticeably absent for the game's exciting conclusion.
