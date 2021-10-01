Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that he didn't think Jackson's back injury was "anything serious." The QB returning to practice on Friday backs up that belief.

The Ravens (2-1) have won two straight behind Jackson's sterling play. He has 251 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns through three weeks (most rush yards by a QB in the first three games of a season since 1950; leads Baltimore in rush yards). The QB has also flashed improved throwing ability this season, even if a few of his dimes were dropped by receivers.