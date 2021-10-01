Around the NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (back) returns to practice

Oct 01, 2021
Lamar Jackson is back at practice on Friday after missing sessions earlier this week while dealing with a back issue.

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Thursday that he didn't think Jackson's back injury was "anything serious." The QB returning to practice on Friday backs up that belief.

The Ravens (2-1) have won two straight behind Jackson's sterling play. He has 251 rush yards and two rushing touchdowns through three weeks (most rush yards by a QB in the first three games of a season since 1950; leads Baltimore in rush yards). The QB has also flashed improved throwing ability this season, even if a few of his dimes were dropped by receivers.

Sunday's bout against a stout Denver Broncos defense that ranks in the top 5 in points allowed, total yards, rushing and passing, offers Jackson and the Ravens offense their stiffest test of the season yet.

