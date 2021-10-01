Patriots place RB James White (hip) on injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced Friday that running back James White has been placed on injured reserve, ending his 2021 campaign.
White, who sustained a hip injury in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, was expected to miss the remainder of the season after being deemed out indefinitely on Monday with a hip subluxation.
The loss of White deals more of a blow to the Patriots' passing attack than their running game, as White has had more catches (381) than carries (319) in a vital third-down role during his eight-year career with the club.
For rookie quarterback Mac Jones, the injury subtracts a highly dependable dump-off option when downfield targets are covered.
White was carted off the field in the first half against the Saints after a six-yard rush.
Through two-plus games this season, he had caught 12 passes for 94 yards and rushed 10 times for 38 yards. White, 29, is three years removed from his best season as a pro, when he was targeted a whopping 123 times in the Patriots' passing attack, for 87 catches and 751 yards. That same season, he posted rushing bests of 94-425-5.
Running back Damien Harris is the club's primary rusher, but for a change-of-pace option out of the backfield, the Patriots could turn to Brandon Bolden or J.J. Taylor. The two combined for five receptions Sunday against New Orleans with White sidelined. If the team pursues a trade instead, one possibility would be Marlon Mack of the Indianapolis Colts. Mack and the Colts mutually agreed to seek a trade earlier this week.