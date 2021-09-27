Patriots RB James White suffered hip subluxation, out indefinitely

The New England Patriots will be without running back James White against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beyond.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Monday that White suffered a hip subluxation during Sunday's game, per sources informed of the injury.

The injury knocks out the RB indefinitely. He could be placed on injured reserve depending on the outcome of further tests.

White went down early in the second quarter of New England's 28-13 loss to New Orleans when he landed hard on his hip after a 6-yard run. He played just six snaps on the afternoon. He was quickly ruled out of the game, indicating the severity of the injury.

The RB had a chance to join Brady in Tampa this offseason but chose to return to the Pats on a one-year contract. The first two weeks, White showed he'd be a perfect outlet for rookie Mac Jones, much like he'd been with Brady in the past. White caught 12 passes (second-most on the Pats) for 94 yards and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a TD in the first two games.