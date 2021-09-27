Around the NFL

Patriots RB James White suffered hip subluxation, out indefinitely

Published: Sep 27, 2021 at 03:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England Patriots will be without running back James White against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beyond.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Monday that White suffered a hip subluxation during Sunday's game, per sources informed of the injury.

The injury knocks out the RB indefinitely. He could be placed on injured reserve depending on the outcome of further tests.

White went down early in the second quarter of New England's 28-13 loss to New Orleans when he landed hard on his hip after a 6-yard run. He played just six snaps on the afternoon. He was quickly ruled out of the game, indicating the severity of the injury.

The RB had a chance to join Brady in Tampa this offseason but chose to return to the Pats on a one-year contract. The first two weeks, White showed he'd be a perfect outlet for rookie Mac Jones, much like he'd been with Brady in the past. White caught 12 passes (second-most on the Pats) for 94 yards and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a TD in the first two games.

With the 29-year-old back out, ﻿Damien Harris﻿ is in line to continue to see the bulk of the reps. Shifty J.J. Taylor could see a rise in snaps on pass-catching downs. ﻿Brandon Bolden﻿ spelled Harris on Sunday with rookie Rhamondre Stevenson inactive again following a Week 1 fumble. We'll see if Stevenson gets a chance to get out of the dog house in the coming weeks.

Related Content

news

Panthers won't place Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on injured reserve

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s hamstring injury will keep him out a few weeks, but won't land him on injured reserve. Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the team will not place McCaffrey on IR.
news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler out for rest of 2021 season with torn ACL

The Broncos wide receiver room suffered another blow Monday. K.J. Hamler will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy: All three QBs under consideration to start in Week 4

After a 1-2 start, and with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields banged up, Matt Nagy said he's yet to determine if one of the two or Nick Foles will start in Week 4 against the Lions. He also said the Bears could change their offensive play-caller.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid released from hospital, could return to work Monday or Tuesday

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after exiting Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance Sunday following their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Bill Belichick not interested in rehashing Tom Brady's departure, not surprised by QB's success in Tampa

Bill Belichick is going to be asked about Tom Brady a lot this week. It began Monday morning with the coach's weekly appearance on WEEI, and continued with his usual Monday press conference.
news

NFL on hit on Packers WR Davante Adams: 'All concussion protocols were fully followed'

The NFL released a statement on Monday regarding Packers wide receiver Davante Adams' re-entry into Sunday night's game against the 49ers. The league said "all concussion protocols were fully followed."
news

Jaguars trade 2020 first-round CB C.J. Henderson to Panthers for TE Dan Arnold

The Jaguars are cutting bait with their top selection from the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has agreed to trade CB C.J. Henderson to the Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Darius Leonard on Colts' 0-3 start: 'This (expletive) sucks ... This is a sick taste in my mouth'

With Sunday's 25-16 loss to the Titans dropping the Colts to 0-3 for the first time since the Peyton Manning-less 2011 season, star linebacker Darius Leonard dropped nukes on his own squad.
news

Broncos LT Garett Bolles: 'Quit doubting' Teddy Bridgewater

The Broncos moved to 3-0 with a 26-0 beatdown of the woeful Jets, becoming just one of five unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL through three weeks. One of the catalysts is QB Teddy Bridgewater, who's off to the best start to a season in his career.
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings put up their 'best offensive performance' in eight years in win over Seahawks

Mike Zimmer is in the midst of his eighth season in Minnesota and has taken the Vikings to the playoffs three times. Sunday's 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks is the best the veteran coach has seen his offense play.
news

Kyler Murray on comeback win over Jags: 'The last two years, we would have lost that game for sure'

In the thick Jacksonville heat, it felt like the Arizona Cardinals would gag away a bad road game against a winless Jaguars club. But then Kyler Murray and Co. flipped the switch.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW