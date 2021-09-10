Washington placing WR Curtis Samuel (groin) on injured reserve

The Washington Football Team will be without receiver Curtis Samuel to start the season.

Coach Ron Rivera announced Friday that Samuel would be placed on injured reserve due to a groin injury.

The move knocks out the wideout for at least three weeks. Rivera noted he believes Samuel will have a short stint on IR.

Asked about the possibility Samuel might need surgery, the coach responded: "Don't even bring that up... don't even start something that's not there," via Ben Standig of The Athletic.

Familiar with Scott Turner's offense from their time together in Carolina, Samuel signed with Washington this offseason to be a do-it-all complement to star Terry McLaurin﻿. Unfortunately, that plan is now on hold for at least three weeks.