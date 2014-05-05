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NFL preseason schedule dates announced for 2014

Published: May 05, 2014 at 07:02 AM

The dates and kickoff times of the 65-game NFL preseason schedule were announced today, beginning with the annual NFL/Hall of Fame Game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills in Canton, Ohio on Sunday night, August 3.

Televised live at 8:00 PM ET by NBC, the NFL/Hall of Fame Game is the first of eight national preseason telecasts carried by NFL broadcast partners CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC that will feature eight 2013 playoff teams.

NFL Network will also provide extensive coverage of the NFL preseason, including live game broadcasts in all four weeks of the preseason. NFL Network's preseason broadcast schedule will be announced in July.

The 2014 preseason schedule was announced on April 9, without dates and times, which now have been confirmed.

The complete 2014 NFL preseason schedule:

All Game Times Subject to Change

HALL OF FAME WEEKEND - AUGUST 2-3

Sunday, August 3 (NFL/Hall of Fame Game)

NY Giants vs. Buffalo (Canton, OH) NBC 8:00p (ET)

WEEK 1 - AUGUST 7-10

Thursday, August 7

Indianapolis at NY Jets 7:00p (ET)

San Francisco at Baltimore 7:30p (ET)

New England at Washington 7:30p (ET)

Cincinnati at Kansas City 7:00p (CT)

Seattle at Denver 7:00p (MT)

Dallas at San Diego 7:00p (PT)

Friday, August 8

Miami at Atlanta 7:00p (ET)

Buffalo at Carolina 7:30p (ET)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville 7:30p (ET)

Philadelphia at Chicago 7:00p (CT)

Oakland at Minnesota 7:00p (CT)

New Orleans at St. Louis 7:00p (CT)

Saturday, August 9

Cleveland at Detroit 7:30p (ET)

Pittsburgh at NY Giants 7:30p (ET)

Green Bay at Tennessee 7:00p (CT)

Houston at Arizona 5:30p (MT)

WEEK 2 - AUGUST 14-18

Thursday, August 14

Jacksonville at Chicago ESPN 7:00p (CT)

Friday, August 15

Philadelphia at New England 7:30p (ET)

Tennessee at New Orleans 7:00p (CT)

Detroit at Oakland 7:00p (PT)

San Diego at Seattle 7:00p (PT)

Saturday, August 16

Green Bay at St. Louis 3:00p (CT)

NY Jets at Cincinnati 7:00p (ET)

Baltimore at Dallas 6:00p (CT)

NY Giants at Indianapolis 7:00p (ET)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh 7:30p (ET)

Miami at Tampa Bay 7:30p (ET)

Atlanta at Houston 7:00p (CT)

Arizona at Minnesota 7:30p (CT)

Sunday, August 17

Denver at San Francisco 1:00p (PT)

Kansas City at Carolina FOX 8:00p (ET)

Monday, August 18

Cleveland at Washington ESPN 8:00p (ET)

WEEK 3 - AUGUST 21-24

Thursday, August 21

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 7:30p (ET)

Friday, August 22

Oakland at Green Bay CBS 7:00p (CT)

Jacksonville at Detroit 7:30p (ET)

Carolina at New England 7:30p (ET)

NY Giants at NY Jets 7:30p (ET)

Chicago at Seattle 7:00p (PT)

Saturday, August 23

New Orleans at Indianapolis CBS 8:00p (ET)

Tampa Bay at Buffalo 4:30p (ET)

Dallas at Miami 7:00p (ET)

Tennessee at Atlanta 7:00p (ET)

Washington at Baltimore 7:30p (ET)

St. Louis at Cleveland 8:00p (ET)

Minnesota at Kansas City 7:00p (CT)

Houston at Denver 7:00p (MT)

Sunday, August 24

San Diego at San Francisco FOX 1:00p (PT)

Cincinnati at Arizona NBC 5:00p (MST)

WEEK 4 - AUGUST 28

Thursday, August 28

Atlanta at Jacksonville 6:00p (ET)

Detroit at Buffalo 7:00p (ET)

Indianapolis at Cincinnati 7:00p (ET)

Kansas City at Green Bay 6:00p (CT)

St. Louis at Miami 7:00p (ET)

NY Jets at Philadelphia 7:00p (ET)

New England at NY Giants 7:30p (ET)

Carolina at Pittsburgh 7:30p (ET)

Washington at Tampa Bay 7:30p (ET)

Chicago at Cleveland 8:00p (ET)

Denver at Dallas 7:00p (CT)

San Francisco at Houston 7:00p (CT)

Baltimore at New Orleans 7:00p (CT)

Minnesota at Tennessee 7:00p (CT)

Seattle at Oakland 7:00p (PT)

Arizona at San Diego 7:00p (PT)

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