NFL preseason schedule dates announced for 2014

The dates and kickoff times of the 65-game NFL preseason schedule were announced today, beginning with the annual NFL/Hall of Fame Game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills in Canton, Ohio on Sunday night, August 3.
Televised live at 8:00 PM ET by NBC, the NFL/Hall of Fame Game is the first of eight national preseason telecasts carried by NFL broadcast partners CBS, ESPN, FOX and NBC that will feature eight 2013 playoff teams.
NFL Network will also provide extensive coverage of the NFL preseason, including live game broadcasts in all four weeks of the preseason. NFL Network's preseason broadcast schedule will be announced in July.
The 2014 preseason schedule was announced on April 9, without dates and times, which now have been confirmed.
The complete 2014 NFL preseason schedule:
All Game Times Subject to Change
HALL OF FAME WEEKEND - AUGUST 2-3
WEEK 1 - AUGUST 7-10
Thursday, August 7
San Francisco at Baltimore 7:30p (ET)
New England at Washington 7:30p (ET)
Cincinnati at Kansas City 7:00p (CT)
Seattle at Denver 7:00p (MT)
Dallas at San Diego 7:00p (PT)
Friday, August 8
Miami at Atlanta 7:00p (ET)
Buffalo at Carolina 7:30p (ET)
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville 7:30p (ET)
Philadelphia at Chicago 7:00p (CT)
Oakland at Minnesota 7:00p (CT)
New Orleans at St. Louis 7:00p (CT)
Saturday, August 9
Cleveland at Detroit 7:30p (ET)
Green Bay at Tennessee 7:00p (CT)
Houston at Arizona 5:30p (MT)
WEEK 2 - AUGUST 14-18
Thursday, August 14
Jacksonville at Chicago ESPN 7:00p (CT)
Friday, August 15
Philadelphia at New England 7:30p (ET)
Tennessee at New Orleans 7:00p (CT)
Detroit at Oakland 7:00p (PT)
San Diego at Seattle 7:00p (PT)
Saturday, August 16
Green Bay at St. Louis 3:00p (CT)
Baltimore at Dallas 6:00p (CT)
Buffalo at Pittsburgh 7:30p (ET)
Miami at Tampa Bay 7:30p (ET)
Atlanta at Houston 7:00p (CT)
Arizona at Minnesota 7:30p (CT)
Sunday, August 17
Denver at San Francisco 1:00p (PT)
Kansas City at Carolina FOX 8:00p (ET)
Monday, August 18
Cleveland at Washington ESPN 8:00p (ET)
WEEK 3 - AUGUST 21-24
Thursday, August 21
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia 7:30p (ET)
Friday, August 22
Oakland at Green Bay CBS 7:00p (CT)
Jacksonville at Detroit 7:30p (ET)
Carolina at New England 7:30p (ET)
Chicago at Seattle 7:00p (PT)
Saturday, August 23
New Orleans at Indianapolis CBS 8:00p (ET)
Tampa Bay at Buffalo 4:30p (ET)
Dallas at Miami 7:00p (ET)
Tennessee at Atlanta 7:00p (ET)
Washington at Baltimore 7:30p (ET)
St. Louis at Cleveland 8:00p (ET)
Minnesota at Kansas City 7:00p (CT)
Houston at Denver 7:00p (MT)
Sunday, August 24
San Diego at San Francisco FOX 1:00p (PT)
Cincinnati at Arizona NBC 5:00p (MST)
WEEK 4 - AUGUST 28
Thursday, August 28
Atlanta at Jacksonville 6:00p (ET)
Detroit at Buffalo 7:00p (ET)
Indianapolis at Cincinnati 7:00p (ET)
Kansas City at Green Bay 6:00p (CT)
St. Louis at Miami 7:00p (ET)
Carolina at Pittsburgh 7:30p (ET)
Washington at Tampa Bay 7:30p (ET)
Chicago at Cleveland 8:00p (ET)
Denver at Dallas 7:00p (CT)
San Francisco at Houston 7:00p (CT)
Baltimore at New Orleans 7:00p (CT)
Minnesota at Tennessee 7:00p (CT)
Seattle at Oakland 7:00p (PT)
Arizona at San Diego 7:00p (PT)