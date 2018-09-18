NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Rams, Jaguars take top two spots

Maybe there is something about the Patriots playing in Florida. Even in the Belichick-Brady era, New England has fallen to the Dolphins plenty in Miami. And the Pats were no match for the Jags in Jacksonville this past weekend. In fact, they were outmatched, particularly when it came to the receiving corps vs. that Jags secondary. While this was certainly not a devastating loss, there was no doubt about which squad was the better one out on that field. Considering Jacksonville was playing without its top offensive player (Leonard Fournette), that speaks loudly. The Patriots will get their own special player back soon when Julian Edelman returns from suspension, but I'm not sure that will be the difference if these two meet in the AFC Championship Game again ... in Duval County. Although I did hear some guy who's mildly athletic might be joining the fellas soon.